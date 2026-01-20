HISONG Music Technologies Launches Partner Program for Recording Studios and Musician Service Agencies

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / HISONG Music Technologies today announced a new nationwide partner marketing program designed specifically for independent recording studios and musician service agencies that support the fast-growing community of indie artists.

The program centers on AirStudio S1, HISONG's all-in-one mobile recording solution, and gives studio-based teams new ways to generate revenue while delivering more value to the musicians they serve. Interested parties should visit https://hisong.ai/pages/partner for more information about the new program or to register.

Through the initiative, HISONG will partner with small, studio-driven agencies that not only record artists but also produce music videos, social content, and other creative services. Participating partners will receive a complimentary AirStudio S1 unit to use in real-world sessions with their clients and is designed to create a partnership that includes ongoing product promotion, co-created content, and preferred access to future releases.

A key pillar of the program is short-form content creation. HISONG aims to collaborate with partner studios to produce a high volume of authentic, use-case-driven videos featuring indie musicians using AirStudio S1 in the studio, on location, and on the go. Partners will be encouraged to share these clips across their social channels, helping to showcase practical workflows and creative possibilities while building both HISONG and studio brand visibility.

In addition to creative collaboration, the program includes a performance-based affiliate structure. Approved partners will receive unique affiliate links they can share with their musician clients and audiences, earning sales commissions on qualifying purchases. HISONG also plans to extend affiliate opportunities directly to artists, enabling them to recommend AirStudio to their peers and be rewarded for driving new customers.

By aligning with recording studios and musician service agencies that already champion indie talent, HISONG's affiliate initiative is designed to create a win-win ecosystem: Studios gain new income streams and compelling content while artists discover a flexible, modern recording solution that fits their creative lifestyle. Interested studios and agencies can visit hisong.ai/pages/partner to learn more about the program and request consideration for participation.

About HISONG Music Technologies

HISONG is committed to continuous innovation in music technologies and products. The company aims to empower music and audio creators with intelligent, user-friendly, and professional-grade solutions. HISONG's global team excels in advanced semiconductor applications, software and hardware design, algorithm development, acoustic engineering, and industrial design. In 2025, HISONG launched its groundbreaking audio solution AirStudio S1, the recipient of the prestigious 2025 CES Innovation Award. The product has also garnered widespread praise from media and influencers alike. For more information about HISONG, please visit www.hisong.io .

