Black Titan Corp: Digital-First Banking & Payments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / A generation is coming of age with no memory of, or patience for, traditional banking. Their expectation is a financial world that lives on a mobile device - instant, intuitive, and always on. For them, the user interface is the institution.

This isn't just a challenge for retail banks; it's a wake-up call for all public companies to evolve. In response, Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) is actively participating in this space by developing strategies that engage with digital-native financial solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of this evolution.

About Black Titan Corporation

Black Titan Corporation is a Cayman Islands-incorporated technology and human capital management ("HCM") solutions group, currently expanding its platform to support data-driven digital asset-related initiatives under its evolving DAT framework. Formed on July 11, 2024, and renamed Black Titan Corporation on March 12, 2025, the Company was established in connection with a business combination completed on October 1, 2025, through which Black Titan acquired 100% ownership of TTNP and TalenTec.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin

Co-Chief Executive Officer

contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/digital-first-banking-and-payments-1129431