Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A41963 | ISIN: KYG1156E1026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.01.26 | 19:20
2,300 US-Dollar
+35,29 % +0,600
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Black Titan Corp: Digital-First Banking & Payments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / A generation is coming of age with no memory of, or patience for, traditional banking. Their expectation is a financial world that lives on a mobile device - instant, intuitive, and always on. For them, the user interface is the institution.

This isn't just a challenge for retail banks; it's a wake-up call for all public companies to evolve. In response, Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) is actively participating in this space by developing strategies that engage with digital-native financial solutions, positioning the company at the forefront of this evolution.

About Black Titan Corporation

Black Titan Corporation is a Cayman Islands-incorporated technology and human capital management ("HCM") solutions group, currently expanding its platform to support data-driven digital asset-related initiatives under its evolving DAT framework. Formed on July 11, 2024, and renamed Black Titan Corporation on March 12, 2025, the Company was established in connection with a business combination completed on October 1, 2025, through which Black Titan acquired 100% ownership of TTNP and TalenTec.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin
Co-Chief Executive Officer
contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/digital-first-banking-and-payments-1129431

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
