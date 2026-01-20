Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
20.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
PRC-Saltillo Announces Acquisition of Therapy Box Apps, Enhancing AAC Communication Options Worldwide

WOOSTER, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC-Saltillo, a global leader in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Therapy Box suite of apps: Predictable, Scene & Heard Pro, Colourful Semantics, and Voca Quest. This acquisition reinforces PRC-Saltillo's vision for accessible communication across ages, stages of language development, locations, languages, and price points.

PRC-Saltillo Logo
  • Expanded Global Reach: With Therapy Box's strong presence in Europe and beyond, PRC-Saltillo will broaden AAC access in new regions worldwide
  • Product Integration: The apps will be integrated into PRC-Saltillo products around the world with varying timelines and availability by country, reflecting our commitment to thoughtful, region-specific implementation.

Created by Rebecca Bright and Swapnil Gadgil in 2011, these award-winning solutions set a global standard for excellence in AAC. "From the beginning, our goal was to bring cutting-edge technology to people with speech and language disabilities, regardless of where they live or what language they speak," said Bright. "We're proud of what we've built and thrilled to see PRC-Saltillo carry this vision forward."

Sarah Wilds, CEO of PRC-Saltillo, shared, "We're excited to welcome Predictable, Scene & Heard Pro, Colourful Semantics, and Voca Quest into our app portfolio, joining Avaz and PRC-Saltillo apps (TouchChat, LAMP Words for Life, Unity AAC, and Dialogue AAC) to offer a full suite of AAC solutions for all ages, abilities, and languages."

Continuity for Customers

  • Therapy Box apps will continue to be sold under their established brand names, with development and support provided by the current Therapy Box team based in the UK, Ireland, and India
  • Existing customers can expect uninterrupted products, services, and support

Therapy Box employees joined Liberator UK, a PRC-Saltillo subsidiary, under the leadership of Managing Director Robin Short. "I'm delighted to bring the Therapy Box team into our UK and global teams as we grow together," said Short.

As part of this transition, Bright and Gadgil will step away from day-to-day operations. "We're confident PRC-Saltillo will take these apps to new heights, reaching more people and breaking down barriers to communication," said Gadgil.

ABOUT PRC-SALTILLO: Founded in 1966, PRC-Saltillo is a pioneer and global leader in providing augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) technology to individuals with complex communication disorders. PRC-Saltillo offers a full range of speech-generating devices, industry-favorite AAC apps, and research-based vocabulary systems along with unmatched support and training. PRC-Saltillo is a 100% employee-owned company and headquartered in Wooster, Ohio with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, Singapore, and India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802861/PRC_Saltillo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prc-saltillo-announces-acquisition-of-therapy-box-apps-enhancing-aac-communication-options-worldwide-302664065.html

