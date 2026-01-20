London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Zadarma, an international VoIP and cloud communications provider, has announced the release of the Zadarma AI Voice Agent. The AI agent works as a virtual team member or assistant. It can handle calls using a natural, human-like voice. It also answers common customer questions and provides information.

Zadarma AI Voice Agent

The Zadarma AI Voice Agent stands out as a communication tool that uniquely combines support in eight languages with built-in cloud PBX and CRM integration. These features are usually offered separately, but Zadarma brings them together in a single, user-friendly platform. The agent delivers high-quality voice interactions while remaining affordable.

The AI agent leverages the business's existing knowledge base to provide accurate, consistent answers to customer questions. It also transfers calls to human agents or departments when needed.

The AI voice agent is fully integrated with the latest AI LLM models.

Zadarma AI Voice Agent key features include:

Automated call handling 24/7

PBX and CRM integration for immediate use

Natural voice conversations with realistic speech

Knowledge base integration for accurate and up-to-date answers

Call transfer to the appropriate agent or department

Multilingual support with eight languages included

The AI agent is designed to be easy to use and doesn't require advanced technical skills or an IT team. With minimal setup, even small businesses can access reliable, affordable, and high-quality advanced communication tool.

The AI voice agent helps manage calls and reduce the team's workload. Businesses can now provide a consistent service during peak periods and outside business hours. The AI agent is available with Zadarma's free Cloud PBX and can help improve customer support, deliver faster responses, and maintain consistent service at any time.

About Zadarma

Founded in 2006, Zadarma is a global provider of VoIP and cloud communication services. The company focuses on innovation and providing an excellent customer experience. Its services include native Cloud PBX and CRM, global phone numbers, and call routing. Zadarma also offers integration with leading CRM and AI platforms, international calling, and many other powerful tools.

Zadarma is trusted by businesses and individual customers worldwide. The company provides reliable communication solutions with 24/7 multilingual customer and technical support.

Source: PRNews OU