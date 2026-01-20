Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Provides $7.6 Million in Grant Funding to PGA of America REACH Foundation

In partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore, grant funding will scale PGA REACH Programming for youth and veterans over next three years

Expanding access to golf for youth and Veterans, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore, has provided $7.6 million in grant funding over three years to the PGA of America REACH Foundation to enhance the organization's programming.

As the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, the mission of the PGA of America REACH Foundation is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and underserved communities by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf.

The grant funding will be utilized in the following ways:

Provide 6,000 PGA Jr. League Scholarships for youth over the next three years to remove barriers of participation.

Create PGA Opportunity Leagues in 30 markets across the country to provide access to golf for kids in underserved areas. As the newest initiative under the PGA Jr. League umbrella, PGA Opportunity Leagues provide youth with access to courses, clubs, shoes and uniforms free of charge. The 30 new leagues established through this grant funding will be operated by PGA of America Golf Professionals, in partnership with First Tee. Communities with First Tee programming will be eligible to apply for funding to establish a PGA Opportunity League.

Alleviate the waitlist of Veterans interested in taking part in PGA HOPE by serving more than 2,300 Veterans nationwide, while growing up to 80 total locations in Georgia. PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation and introduces the game to Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. All programs are provided at no cost to Veterans and Active Duty Military.

"I firmly believe the game of golf teaches invaluable life lessons and helps build skills that serve people of all ages in both their personal and professional lives," said Arthur M. Blank, owner and chairman, Blank Family of Businesses. "Golf is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country - especially at the junior level - thanks to programs like PGA REACH and First Tee, and we are proud to partner with these organizations to expand youth access to the game nationwide. In addition to investing in our youth, we are honored to serve deserving military Veterans by expanding PGA HOPE programming nationwide while continuing to grow the program throughout Georgia."

"We are deeply grateful to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and PGA TOUR Superstore for their extraordinary commitment to growing the game and making golf more accessible to all through the PGA of America REACH Foundation," said PGA of America President and Master Professional Don Rea. "PGA REACH was created by PGA of America Golf Professionals as an avenue to care for the game. This generous grant empowers PGA Professionals to break down barriers for youth and Veterans, opening doors to life-changing opportunities on and off the course. Together, we are building a more inclusive game; a game that welcomes everyone and strengthens our communities for generations to come."

To learn more about the PGA of America REACH Foundation, please visit PGAREACH.org .

About the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is a philanthropy founded to help transform lives and communities by uniting people across differences to find common cause. Started in 1995 by Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of The Home Depot, the foundation has granted more than $1.5 billion to charitable causes. Our collective giving areas are Atlanta's Westside, Democracy, Environment, Mental Health and Well-Being, and Youth Development. Across these areas, we take on tough challenges by uniting the courage and compassion of our communities so we can all thrive together.

In addition to the priority areas of giving, the foundation oversees a large portfolio of grants including support of essential Atlanta nonprofit institutions, such as Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Shepherd Center, and enduring founder-led initiatives, such as veterans and the military and stuttering, among others. For more, visit www.blankfoundation.org .?

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment and is headquartered in metro Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit pgatoursuperstore.com .

About PGA of America REACH Foundation

The PGA of America REACH Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of the Foundation is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and underserved communities by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on the PGA of America REACH Foundation, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAREACH on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

