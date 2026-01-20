Syngene International extends long-term research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb until 2035

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), today announced the extension of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035. The expanded agreement broadens the scope of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle spanning discovery (chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics), translational sciences, pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, clinical trials, data and information technology services to enable seamless progression from research to commercialization. The expansion of this collaboration marks the next phase of growth, reinforcing Syngene's position as a strategic partner delivering integrated, end-to-end scientific and manufacturing solutions.

Peter Bains, Managing Director and CEO, Syngene International Ltd., said, "Our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, which now spans more than 25 years, is anchored in scientific excellence, operational reliability, and a shared commitment to advancing innovative therapies. The agreement to extend this partnership through 2035 enables us to plan together for the future in terms of building new capabilities and infrastructure with a decade long horizon. Taking a long-term perspective is a key feature of our partnership which adds strategic value to both companies. We look forward to supporting BMS with their next wave of discovery, development, and manufacturing programs that have the potential to improve patient outcomes worldwide."

Payal Sheth, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Discovery Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, "At Bristol Myers Squibb, everything we do begins with patients. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with Syngene, which has been instrumental in advancing our scientific ambitions. This expanded collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing innovative science by effective integration of our research, development, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the delivery of transformative medicines and bring hope to patients around the world who are waiting for new treatment options."

The collaboration between Syngene and Bristol Myers Squibb began in 1998, culminating in the establishment of the Biocon Bristol Myers Squibb Research and Development Center (BBRC), Syngene's first dedicated R&D Center, which was fully commissioned in 2009. Over the years, the BBRC has evolved into a major strategic R&D site for Bristol Myers Squibb, supporting integrated capabilities across target identification, lead discovery, lead optimization, pharmaceutical development, molecular and cell biology, protein sciences, assay biology and clinical biomarkers. The center, which today houses around 700 Syngene scientists working as an extension of Bristol Myers Squibb's global research organization, contributes to discovery, preclinical development, and patent filings across therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, fibrosis, immunology, and oncology.

Since its inception, BBRC has played a pivotal role in accelerating the progression of novel compounds from early discovery to first-in-human studies, thereby helping reduce development timelines and overall costs for Bristol Myers Squibb.

