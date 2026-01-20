Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
Beyond Human Vision: Nocpix Debuts QUEST S50R Thermal Binocular for Professional Night Hunting

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix today announced the official launch of the upgraded QUEST S50R Thermal Imaging Binoculars, bringing 1280×1024 thermal resolution into a lightweight binocular design for extended, demanding nights of hunting.

Can't see what's lurking in the dark? Relying solely on the naked eye, headlights, or low-light night vision often leads to delayed detection and misidentification. Nocpix infrared technology detects heat signatures, enabling faster wildlife detection, clearer silhouettes, and reliable tracking at night.

Advanced Infrared Sensor Enables Hunters to See Clearly, Stably and Farther

At the core of QUEST S50R is Nocpix's self-developed Gen-2 1280×1024 @12µm thermal sensor (NETD =15mK), delivering sharper detail and stronger contrast in challenging environments. Paired with a 60Hz frame rate, advanced R+ AI image algorithm, electronic image stabilization (EIS), and a detection range of up to 2600 meters, the QUEST S50R gives hunters the confidence to identify game with exceptional clarity.

What Makes QUEST S50R a Comfortable and Reliable Thermal Imaging Binocular?

At the eyepiece, the QUEST S50R features dual 0.72-inch 1920×1200 AMOLED round displays, providing an immersive binocular viewing experience that reduces eye strain. Weighing just 750g, the compact body is engineered for instinctive one-handed control with a central focus and zoom ring, silent button layout, and rugged rubberized housing. For extended operation, the dual-battery system combines a 4200mAh internal battery with a replaceable 3850mAh 18650 external cell. With hot-swap support, users can change the external battery without interruption.

"In today's hunting environment, seeing heat is no longer enough," said Eugene Yu, spokesperson for Nocpix. "Hunters need to see clearly, see comfortably, and operate without distraction. QUEST S50R was built to answer those demands in real field conditions."

From scanning open farmland for wild boar to tracking wounded game through dense cover, the QUEST S50R is designed as a true binocular solution for dedicated night hunting, wildlife observation, and professional land management. With this launch, Nocpix's QUEST series to full maturity, delivering a flagship thermal binocular that prioritizes image performance, comfort, lightweight and compact, and dependable power to set a new benchmark in the thermal optics market.

About Nocpix | One Step Ahead

Nocpix is committed to developing next-generation thermal optics for hunters and outdoor professionals, combining advanced sensor technology with field-driven design to deliver consistently superior imaging and user experience.

For further information:
Nocpix Marketing Department
Email: info@nocpix.com
Website: www.nocpix.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beyond-human-vision-nocpix-debuts-quest-s50r-thermal-binocular-for-professional-night-hunting-302655989.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
