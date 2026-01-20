San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Crossfill, an AI Visibility Platform helping brands win in AI-driven discovery, today announced a strategic partnership with Tap In Digital to deliver the industry's first scientifically measured, independently validated framework for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) impact.

As AI-powered experiences via LLM's increasingly shape how consumers research and choose brands, organizations are investing heavily in improving how they appear across generative search. However, until now, the industry has lacked a rigorous way to connect AI visibility improvements to real business outcomes.

The Crossfill & Tap In Digital partnership addresses this gap by combining AI visibility intelligence with independent, cross-channel revenue measurement, moving GEO beyond anecdotal reporting and into true marketing accountability.

"At Crossfill, our data-driven AI and machine learning expertise underpins a relentless focus on measurable impact for our clients," said Satish Krishnamurthy, Founder and CEO of Crossfill. "Partnering with Tap In Digital means we can verify the success of our Generative Engine Optimization strategies through independent, cross-channel measurement with unprecedented accuracy."

The partnership is particularly relevant for enterprise and high-growth brands competing for visibility in AI-generated answers, where traditional SEO metrics no longer tell the full story. Marketing, growth, analytics, and digital strategy leaders can now connect AI search presence directly to tangible business performance.

"Brands are under increasing pressure to justify where they invest and what actually drives growth," said Kirk Nielson, Founder of Tap In Digital. "By pairing our framework with Crossfill's AI visibility intelligence, we're giving organizations a defensible way to understand how AI-driven discovery contributes to real business outcomes, not just impressions or mentions."

The joint solution follows a structured approach: establishing a performance baseline, identifying AI visibility gaps, deploying targeted optimizations, tracking changes in AI-generated brand representation, and measuring incremental business impact across channels. The result is a measurement-grade GEO framework brands can trust when making strategic investment decisions.

This partnership introduces a new standard for AI search accountability, one designed to help brands compete, measure, and grow as generative AI becomes a dominant discovery channel.

About Crossfill

Crossfill is an AI Visibility Platform that helps brands understand and improve how they appear across generative AI search experiences. By revealing how AI systems describe, rank, and recommend brands, Crossfill enables teams to optimize their presence across the AI customer journey with data-driven precision.

About Tap In Digital

Tap In Digital provides independent, cross-channel measurement solutions that help brands connect marketing performance to real business outcomes. Its frameworks are designed to deliver scientifically grounded insights across media sources, enabling confident, data-backed investment decisions in a complex marketing landscape.

