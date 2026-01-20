DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares - conclusion and extension of buyback programme

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares - conclusion and extension of buyback programme 20-Jan-2026 / 18:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares - conclusion and extension of buyback programme The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 28 August 2025 (the "Programme"). The Company has now concluded the Programme and in aggregate has re-purchased one million "A" Shares for a total consideration of GBP6.25 million at an average price of 625.1484 pence. Further, the Company has agreed to extend the Programme with Deutsche Numis to repurchase a further one million "A" Ordinary Shares. Date of Purchase 20/01/2026 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 12,234 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 726.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 726.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 726.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 "A" Ordinary Shares (which includes the redesignation of 55,321 "C" Ordinary Shares into "A" Ordinary Shares). Of this total 4,523,922 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,922,764. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

20 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 20 January 2026

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 726.0000 12,234

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 3500 726.00 09:15:35 00078740101TRLO0 XLON 41 726.00 09:15:37 00078740102TRLO0 XLON 46 726.00 09:52:42 00078741745TRLO0 XLON 54 726.00 09:54:03 00078741777TRLO0 XLON 35 726.00 10:18:00 00078742741TRLO0 XLON 35 726.00 10:24:42 00078742912TRLO0 XLON 48 726.00 10:51:50 00078743775TRLO0 XLON 36 726.00 10:55:09 00078743865TRLO0 XLON 168 726.00 10:55:09 00078743866TRLO0 XLON 37 726.00 10:55:51 00078743881TRLO0 XLON 873 726.00 10:55:51 00078743882TRLO0 XLON 36 726.00 11:12:15 00078744171TRLO0 XLON 34 726.00 11:14:20 00078744188TRLO0 XLON 34 726.00 11:19:43 00078744273TRLO0 XLON 15 726.00 11:48:53 00078745086TRLO0 XLON 247 726.00 13:50:15 00078748290TRLO0 XLON 761 726.00 15:01:20 00078752081TRLO0 XLON 5239 726.00 15:01:20 00078752082TRLO0 XLON 734 726.00 15:01:20 00078752083TRLO0 XLON 261 726.00 15:01:20 00078752084TRLO0 XLON

