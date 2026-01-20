Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 15:25
6,500 Euro
-3,70 % -0,250
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 20:02 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Ryan Botner Gains Momentum as a Go To Expert in Sales Training and Revenue Growth Strategy

How Operator Level Experience and Execution Focused Coaching Are Driving Sales Performance for Growth Oriented Organizations

WASHBURN, NORTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Ryan Botner is gaining momentum as a trusted expert in sales training, performance coaching, and revenue growth strategy as organizations increasingly seek practical guidance that produces measurable results. Companies facing competitive markets and rising performance expectations are turning to Botner for execution focused sales leadership that converts insight into sustained revenue growth.

With more than 17 years of experience building and operating businesses that have generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue, Ryan Botner brings operator level credibility to conversations around sales execution and business development. Through Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, he works directly with leadership teams to improve alignment, accountability, and sales performance across the organization.

Practitioner Led Sales and Performance Coaching

Ryan Botner's work is rooted in real world application rather than theory alone. His coaching focuses on high intent areas of organizational demand, including sales training, sales coaching, performance coaching, and revenue growth strategy. This practitioner led approach emphasizes disciplined execution over abstract motivation, making it particularly effective for growth stage companies and professional services firms.

Organizations seek Botner out for his ability to address sales challenges at both the behavioral and leadership level. His core areas of focus include:

  • Sales performance optimization through repeatable execution systems

  • Sales leadership training that strengthens accountability and decision making

  • Business growth consulting grounded in measurable behavior change

Rather than offering one time inspiration, Botner's coaching model is designed to create durable systems that teams can sustain long after the engagement ends. His emphasis on clarity, discipline, and leadership ownership helps organizations move from stalled potential to consistent sales results.

Rising Visibility Across Business and Sales Media

Ryan Botner's authority in the sales and revenue growth space continues to expand through podcast appearances, industry events, and thought leadership content focused on sales enablement and leadership development. His growing presence across LinkedIn and professional speaking platforms has increased discoverability for high intent search queries such as sales keynote speaker, sales coaching, business growth consultant, and revenue strategy expert.

This alignment between expertise, content strategy, and market demand positions Botner as a trusted solution when organizations actively seek sales improvement. His insights resonate with leaders who want practical frameworks that translate directly into improved execution and revenue outcomes.

Key takeaway: Organizations hire Ryan Botner for sales growth strategies that turn insight into disciplined action.

About Ryan Botner

Ryan Botner is a sales trainer, keynote speaker, and entrepreneur with more than 17 years of experience in business development and revenue leadership. He is the founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, where he helps organizations improve sales execution, leadership alignment, and performance outcomes through practical, execution driven coaching.

Media Contact
Jack Smith
Media Director
contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ryan-botner-gains-momentum-as-a-go-to-expert-in-sales-training-a-1126382

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.