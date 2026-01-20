Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - BoxCast, a leading provider of professional live video streaming solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mixing Station, the widely adopted digital mixer control app trusted by nearly 1 million live sound engineers worldwide. Together, the companies are aligning product vision and expertise to advance the future of live audio production.

Through this partnership, BoxCast is expanding its platform with Mixing Station Anywhere, the cloud platform that powers Mixing Station Web and enables Mixing Station to operate beyond on-premise environments. This collaboration extends Mixing Station's industry-leading audio control and mixing experience into cloud-based and browser-based workflows while preserving the tools sound engineers already rely on during live productions.

Mixing Station Anywhere enables engineers to mix live audio in real time from anywhere by securely connecting supported digital mixing consoles to the cloud. Originally announced under the name RemoteMix, the platform was intentionally created by BoxCast in close collaboration with Mixing Station to extend control beyond local networks. What was previously limited to on-premise operation can now be accessed remotely, including via both browser-based workflows through Mixing Station Web and off-premise use of the Mixing Station mobile and desktop apps.

By powering both Mixing Station Web and off-premise Mixing Station workflows, Mixing Station Anywhere establishes a unified cloud foundation for live audio control. Sound engineers can prepare shows, support venues, and actively mix live productions from anywhere while maintaining continuity with existing Mixing Station workflows.

"Tragically, most live streams are fed with the same audio used in the venue. The remote audience deserves a mix tailored for them," said Gordon Daily, co-founder and CEO of BoxCast. "To do this, we needed a partner that could help us connect the audio equipment that everyone uses. Only one person could be trusted with our dream - the amazing David Schumann, founder of an incredible app, Mixing Station."

"Mixing Station has been a lifelong passion project of mine with the goal to bring remote controlled mixing to a broader audience," said David Schumann, founder of Mixing Station. "When we first started collaborating several years ago, I knew right from the start that BoxCast had the right people and technology to extend Mixing Station's remote capabilities. I'm proud of what we have built together - the ability to perfect your mix from anywhere."

Mixing Station Anywhere supports a growing ecosystem of leading audio manufacturers, including Allen & Heath, Behringer, Midas, PreSonus, Sennheiser, Shure, Soundcraft, Yamaha and more.

Leaders from across the professional audio industry welcomed the expanded partnership and cloud-enabled direction for live audio control.

Keith Johnson, Senior Product Manager at Allen & Heath

"It's been amazing to see the growth of Mixing Station and its popularity among our users in the 10 years since we first spoke with David. Mixing Station Anywhere is an exciting advancement, especially for house of worship, install and broadcast applications."

Jan Duwe, Brand Category 2.0 Senior Leader at Behringer / Music Tribe

"With BoxCast and Mixing Station growing together our customers can now access their Behringer X32 and Wing mixers from anywhere, with full audio-visual control. Add professional tactile control at the remote location with X-Touch and a dream's coming true. A solution this comprehensive is not created overnight, but results from a decade of collaboration with Mixing Station paired with the expertise and vision of BoxCast."

Pete Sadler, Brand Leader at Midas Consoles

"Ever since the creation of Midas's mCloud platform we had a vision to provide remote mixing capabilities for our customers. Meeting the team from BoxCast has finally made this a reality through their collaboration with Mixing Station. It's an extremely technical challenge to not only provide remote parameter control but also a reliable, high-quality audio and video stream and we at Midas commend both the BoxCast and Mixing Station teams and look forward to collaborating closely in the future."

Dennis Stegemerten, Manager, Solution Development at Sennheiser

"We are thrilled that Mixing Station has included monitoring of Sennheiser wireless via our open protocols. This not only offers wider options to mix engineers, but also massive cost and time advantages to customers plus the ability to work with a specific engineer based elsewhere."

Brian Woodland, Vice President of Corporate Development at Shure

"Shure is proud to have celebrated our 100th anniversary this year, and one key to continued longevity is keeping a close watch on how audio technology and workflows change. Tools that break barriers have enduring value, and we are impressed with how well Mixing Station Anywhere simplifies audio production by breaking the distance barrier. We are pleased to support BoxCast's vision of enabling remote access to the tools used to produce high quality audio for events. Talented technicians now have the freedom to connect to their equipment anywhere, anytime."

The expanded platform is available today, with continued enhancements planned throughout 2026 as BoxCast and Mixing Station continue to align product development and live production workflows.

About BoxCast

Launched in 2013, BoxCast is a complete professional live production platform trusted by thousands of organizations delivering over one million broadcasts annually. BoxCast serves a wide range of clients including houses of worship, sports teams, local government, and live sound engineers. The platform makes it easy to stream high-quality video, mix audio remotely, and distribute content via custom streaming apps. BoxCast's patented streaming protocol ensures reliable delivery even on challenging networks, while features like built-in multi-streaming, automation, and AI simplify the entire broadcasting workflow for organizations of all sizes.

