Southey Capital Ltd
THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.
21st of January 2026
PURCHASE OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING NOTES OF BELL GROUP N.V.
Southey Capital Ltd (the "Offeror") invites holders of the securities set forth in the table below (the "Securities"), issued by BELL GROUP N.V. (the "Issuer"), to voluntarily tender for purchase by the Offeror for cash, subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions.
https://southeycapital.com/corporate-bankruptcy-claims/bellgr/
Purchase Price
The Offeror will settle the purchase of the notes with DVP settlement instructions or if preferred Free Of Payment, of the above Purchase Rate multiplied by the Nominal Amount.
Maximum Acceptance Amount
Offer Documents
Rationale for the Offer
Expected Timetable of Events
Acceptance Procedure
Settlement
Reservation of Rights
For Further Information
