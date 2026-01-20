Luling, TX will Remain the Largest Buc-ee's Travel Center

SAINT LUCIE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / We would like to address and clarify recent confusion and circulating rumors regarding claims that St. Lucie will become the largest Buc-ee's.

"Contrary to recent reporting that the proposed project in St. Lucie, FL will be our largest store, Luling Texas is, and will remain, the largest Buc-ee's Travel Center in our fleet! Planning departments throughout the country have different parameters for reporting building sizes in official planning documents. This is an example of that confusion. What remains consistent will always be our clean restrooms, friendly staff, and great brisket sandwiches, "said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 36 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 18 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information:

Crissy Gonzales, Media Coordinator

media@buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/luling-tx-will-remain-the-largest-buc-ees-travel-center-1129430