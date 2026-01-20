DashVixel, LLC: DashVixel and QWERX Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Mission-Critical Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / DashVixel Holdings, a leader in preemptive artificial intelligence and quantum methodology, and QWERX Inc., a pioneer in dynamic device authentication, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver secure, high-performance solutions for mission-critical environments.

By combining DashVixel's predictive capabilities and quantum-driven decision-making tools with QWERX's robust device security architecture, the two companies provide a unified approach to safeguarding sensitive data and infrastructure. This collaboration

follows extensive research into the evolving security needs of the defense and commercial sectors.

"QWERX's products and capabilities enable us to enhance our mission-specific CONOPS with precision," said Darrell Covell, CEO and Founder of DashVixel. "This integration allows DashVixel to effectively support complex workloads, whether commercial or governmental. Our partnership ensures we not only meet current demand but exceed it."

DashVixel will integrate and support QWERX platforms through its cleared engineering teams and secure SCIF-based operations, ensuring the highest level of protection for classified and sensitive projects.

"DashVixel's deep mission focus and technical leadership make them an ideal strategic partner to deliver customized, cutting-edge solutions for our customers who are engaged in critical activities everyday," said Greg Cullison, CEO of QWERX.

About QWERX

QWERX provides continuous device authentication for every machine on a network, preventing attackers from compromising hardware or lateral movement within a system. The QWERX technology aligns to zero-trust mandates and protects devices in such

areas as critical infrastructure, terrestrial and space-based assets, edge devices in austere environments, and unmanned systems.

About DashVixel Holdings

DashVixel is an AI and quantum methodology company specializing in innovative, preemptive solutions that improve decision-making and product development for mission-critical operations.

