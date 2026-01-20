Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - RentZoro has introduced Canada's first free instant tenant verification platform, expanding its existing rental technology offering with a faster, more accessible approach to tenant screening. The platform provides landlords and property managers with verified tenant identity, income and credit information within minutes, supporting clearer and more consistent rental decisions.







Tenant screening has long been a bottleneck in the rental market, often relying on manual reviews and disconnected data sources. RentZoro's instant verification platform addresses that gap by allowing tenants to securely share verified information while maintaining control over their personal data. Landlords receive clear, consistent reports within minutes, reducing administrative strain and helping prevent errors and misrepresentation.

The platform's free access model removes cost barriers that have historically limited adoption of professional screening tools, particularly for small and independent landlords. By making verified screening widely available, RentZoro aims to raise baseline standards across the rental market and promote greater consistency in how applicants are evaluated.

Beyond its initial launch, RentZoro positions the platform as the foundation of a broader rental infrastructure. The company is building toward a unified digital environment that supports the full rental lifecycle, from application and screening through leasing, payments, insurance coordination and record keeping. This ecosystem approach is intended to reduce fragmentation, improve transparency and strengthen trust between landlords and tenants.

"Today's rental market requires systems that work as quickly and reliably as the decisions landlords and tenants need to make," said David Odishou, co-founder of RentZoro. "Our goal is to connect every stage of the rental journey so that both sides of the lease see information clearly, act with confidence, and move forward without unnecessary complexity."

By centering its platform on verified information and accessibility, RentZoro seeks to influence how rental standards evolve in Canada. The company views instant verification as the entry point to a more connected rental experience, one that replaces uncertainty with reliable data and shared expectations.

As rental markets continue to tighten and competition increases, RentZoro's launch signals a move toward infrastructure-driven solutions. The platform positions the company as an emerging leader in Canadian PropTech, focused on building the systems that support modern renting today and shape how the rental economy develops in the years ahead.

About RentZoro

RentZoro is a Toronto-based PropTech company focused on making the rental process fair, transparent, and accessible for everyone. The platform provides free tenant screening powered by verified income, credit, and identity data, allowing landlords and renters to make decisions based on truth, not guesswork. By removing costs and paperwork, RentZoro helps build trust on both sides of the lease and sets a new standard for accuracy and fairness in Canada's rental market.

