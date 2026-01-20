Anzeige
WKN: A41963 | ISIN: KYG1156E1026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.01.26 | 22:00
2,390 US-Dollar
+40,59 % +0,690
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 21:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Black Titan Corp: Early & Accessible Investing

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The very concept of an "investment" is being redefined. High barriers to entry are being dismantled by technology, creating a more democratized landscape. This trend toward fractionalization allows for greater agility in how assets are managed and deployed.

Recognizing this shift, BTTC is exploring strategies that leverage this new paradigm. By developing capabilities to manage assets with greater precision, the company is aiming to unlock new avenues for capital efficiency.

About Black Titan Corporation

Black Titan Corporation is a Cayman Islands-incorporated technology and human capital management ("HCM") solutions group, currently expanding its platform to support data-driven digital asset-related initiatives under its evolving DAT framework. Formed on July 11, 2024, and renamed Black Titan Corporation on March 12, 2025, the Company was established in connection with a business combination completed on October 1, 2025, through which Black Titan acquired 100% ownership of TTNP and TalenTec.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin
Co-Chief Executive Officer
contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/early-and-accessible-investing-1129432

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
