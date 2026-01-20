Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Christina M. Thomas will rejoin the Division of Corporation Finance in February as deputy director and chief advisor on disclosure, policy, and rulemaking.



"Christina brings her deep technical experience in disclosure, compliance, and international securities law back to the Commission at a critical time," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "Her expertise will contribute meaningfully to the Division's goals of facilitating capital formation and protecting investors in the modern operating environment."



"Christina is a talented attorney with a deep understanding of corporate disclosure matters," said James Moloney, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. "Her experience, intellect, and practical ideas will be wonderful assets to our work in the Division and will support the Commission's mission."



Ms. Thomas returns to the SEC from private practice, where she represented public companies on capital markets transactions, SEC disclosure and compliance, and corporate governance matters. She previously served as counsel to SEC Commissioner Elad L. Roisman and was detailed to the Office of International Affairs and Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Ms. Thomas started her legal career as an attorney-adviser in the Division of Corporation Finance. Ms. Thomas received her J.D. from New York Law School and her B.A. from Fordham University.



Ms. Thomas said, "I am thrilled to return to the SEC at this exciting time. I look forward to working with Chairman Atkins, the Commissioners, Director Moloney, and the staff to advance reforms that will improve the markets for both companies and investors. Serving in this role is an honor and a privilege."

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest