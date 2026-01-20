Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 21:26 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cascale: Home Furnishings Convene for 36th Annual ARTS Awards 2026

Home furnishings leaders, Cascale attended the 2026 ARTS Awards in Dallas. As the premier furniture showcase, the gala brought together many Sustainable Furnishings Council members.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Furniture manufacturers, retailers, and designers convened in Dallas earlier this month for the 36th Annual ARTS Awards.

The annual event is the premier international showcase for home furnishings design, retail, and manufacturing success.

Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC), the assets of which Cascale acquired in 2025, was also in attendance, including SFC board chair and MOCA+ founder Michela O'Connor Abrams, along with SFC executive director Scarlette Tapp.

O'Connor Abrams presented the Green Award with Colleen Daly, vice president of The Howard Elliott Collection and president of the Accessories Resource Team (ART). This year, the award was judged solely by O'Connor Abrams and recognized the single most sustainable manufacturer for its transparency and sustainable practices. In their remarks, O'Connor Abrams and Daly highlighted the industry's unity during the ceremony, forecasting impact through SFC's alliance with Cascale.

Together, ART and Dallas Market Center convene the ARTS Awards each year. Held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas, the gala reception capstones the January Dallas Total Home & Gift Market.

In all, there were over 600 attendees, with strong representation from SFC. Returning again this year, Emmy-winning TV personality and stylist Carson Kressley and celebrity interior designer Thom Filicia co-hosted the evening.

As in years past, category awards were for: Accent Furniture, Area Rugs, Home Accents, Home Textiles, Lamps, Lighting Fixtures, Outdoor Living, Tabletop, Wall Décor, Furniture Store, Home Accents (East Region), Home Accents (West Region), Lighting Showroom (East Region), Lighting Showroom (West Region), Design Studio, Interior Designer, Product Designer, Sales Representatives (East Region), and Sales Representatives (West Region).

The Sustainable Furnishings Council recognized these SFC members in advance of the Awards Gala, through the SFC newsletter and social media, who were finalists in various award categories. Congratulations go to SFC founding member Phillips Collection and Libby Langdon for their wins!

  • Manufacturer Accent Furniture: Home Trends & Design

  • Manufacturer Home Accents: Red Egg

  • Manufacturer Lamps: Arteriors

  • Manufacturer Wall Décor: Phillips Collection

  • Manufacturer Wall Décor: Wexel Art

  • Product Designer: Pamela Bailey for Currey & Company

  • Product Designer: Libby Langdon for Libby Langdon Interiors

  • Retailer, Furniture: The Arrangement

Special honors were also given for the Legendary Leadership Award, posthumously honoring Bill Winsor, former chairman emeritus, president, and CEO of Dallas Market Center; the HEARTS Award, presented to Heart on Main Street; and the Academy of Achievement Award.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/home-furnishings-convene-for-36th-annual-arts-awards-2026-1129491

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.