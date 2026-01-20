Cascale: Home Furnishings Convene for 36th Annual ARTS Awards 2026

Home furnishings leaders, Cascale attended the 2026 ARTS Awards in Dallas. As the premier furniture showcase, the gala brought together many Sustainable Furnishings Council members.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Furniture manufacturers, retailers, and designers convened in Dallas earlier this month for the 36th Annual ARTS Awards.

The annual event is the premier international showcase for home furnishings design, retail, and manufacturing success.

Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC), the assets of which Cascale acquired in 2025, was also in attendance, including SFC board chair and MOCA+ founder Michela O'Connor Abrams, along with SFC executive director Scarlette Tapp.

O'Connor Abrams presented the Green Award with Colleen Daly, vice president of The Howard Elliott Collection and president of the Accessories Resource Team (ART). This year, the award was judged solely by O'Connor Abrams and recognized the single most sustainable manufacturer for its transparency and sustainable practices. In their remarks, O'Connor Abrams and Daly highlighted the industry's unity during the ceremony, forecasting impact through SFC's alliance with Cascale.

Together, ART and Dallas Market Center convene the ARTS Awards each year. Held at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas, the gala reception capstones the January Dallas Total Home & Gift Market.

In all, there were over 600 attendees, with strong representation from SFC. Returning again this year, Emmy-winning TV personality and stylist Carson Kressley and celebrity interior designer Thom Filicia co-hosted the evening.

As in years past, category awards were for: Accent Furniture, Area Rugs, Home Accents, Home Textiles, Lamps, Lighting Fixtures, Outdoor Living, Tabletop, Wall Décor, Furniture Store, Home Accents (East Region), Home Accents (West Region), Lighting Showroom (East Region), Lighting Showroom (West Region), Design Studio, Interior Designer, Product Designer, Sales Representatives (East Region), and Sales Representatives (West Region).

The Sustainable Furnishings Council recognized these SFC members in advance of the Awards Gala, through the SFC newsletter and social media, who were finalists in various award categories. Congratulations go to SFC founding member Phillips Collection and Libby Langdon for their wins!

Manufacturer Accent Furniture: Home Trends & Design

Manufacturer Home Accents: Red Egg

Manufacturer Lamps: Arteriors

Manufacturer Wall Décor: Phillips Collection

Manufacturer Wall Décor: Wexel Art

Product Designer: Pamela Bailey for Currey & Company

Product Designer: Libby Langdon for Libby Langdon Interiors

Retailer, Furniture: The Arrangement

Special honors were also given for the Legendary Leadership Award, posthumously honoring Bill Winsor, former chairman emeritus, president, and CEO of Dallas Market Center; the HEARTS Award, presented to Heart on Main Street; and the Academy of Achievement Award.

