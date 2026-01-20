Black Book Research: Surgical Information Systems Earns Eleventh Consecutive #1 Client Rating in Ambulatory Surgical Center IT User Satisfaction, Black Book 2026 Survey

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced that Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has again been rated #1 overall in Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) health IT user satisfaction-marking its eleventh consecutive year as the top-rated vendor in this category, based on validated end-user survey feedback.

Client experience results from 1,130 ASC IT users including physicians, clinicians, and administrative staff ranked SIS first among ASC-focused integrated EHR + Practice Management + Revenue Cycle Management (PM/RCM) vendors evaluated in the 2026 survey.

In the 2026 comparative performance set for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (all surgical specialties), SIS achieved:

#1 overall rank among the evaluated vendors

#1 placement in 12 of 18 qualitative KPI criteria, the most of any vendor in the ASC segment

Highest overall mean satisfaction score (9.55/10) in the ASC EHR/PM evaluation set

What Differentiated the Top Performers in 2026

Black Book's 2026 framework evaluates integrated ASC platforms across 18 specialty-specific, workflow-based KPIs spanning four operational categories: Specialty Workflow and Clinical Productivity; Access, Scheduling, and Patient Throughput; RCM and Practice Financial Performance; and Connectivity, Insights, and Enterprise Controls.

SIS led the ASC segment on measures most closely tied to end-to-end perioperative execution, charge integrity, and enterprise controls earning top KPI placements in areas such as perioperative documentation depth, scheduling and throughput enablement, coding and charge capture defensibility, analytics and performance reporting, privacy and security controls, extensibility, and implementation quality.

2026 Regulatory and Payer Factors Increasing the Stakes for ASC IT Performance

Survey respondents cited growing operational burden from payer friction and policy-linked workflow requirements. Black Book's 2026 analysis highlights several factors shaping ASC and surgical specialty technology requirements, including:

Continued focus on quality program stability while measurement models evolve

2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule policy changes that elevate the importance of coding discipline and audit-ready documentation

Accelerating interoperability and prior authorization modernization, increasing demand for API-enabled, workflow-grade connectivity

Extended telemedicine prescribing flexibilities for controlled substances through 2026, reinforcing expectations for compliant, auditable prescribing workflows

"Surgical Information Systems continues to set the standard for ASC-centric performance across the full perioperative and revenue cycle operating model," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Across clinicians, nursing teams, business office staff, and IT stakeholders, SIS's consistent #1 rating reflects a sustained ability to deliver integrated, audit-ready workflows that align with the real-world demands of ambulatory surgical centers."

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts independent evaluations of ambulatory EHR and practice management platforms based exclusively on validated client and end-user experience. Black Book's research program benchmarks vendors against specialty-specific KPIs designed to measure operational performance in real-world settings. Black Book reports that since 2013 it has captured more than 3.9 million healthcare IT user viewpoints through satisfaction polling and performance assessments.

