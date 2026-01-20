Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 21:26 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Book Research: Surgical Information Systems Earns Eleventh Consecutive #1 Client Rating in Ambulatory Surgical Center IT User Satisfaction, Black Book 2026 Survey

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced that Surgical Information Systems (SIS) has again been rated #1 overall in Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) health IT user satisfaction-marking its eleventh consecutive year as the top-rated vendor in this category, based on validated end-user survey feedback.

Client experience results from 1,130 ASC IT users including physicians, clinicians, and administrative staff ranked SIS first among ASC-focused integrated EHR + Practice Management + Revenue Cycle Management (PM/RCM) vendors evaluated in the 2026 survey.

In the 2026 comparative performance set for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (all surgical specialties), SIS achieved:

#1 overall rank among the evaluated vendors

#1 placement in 12 of 18 qualitative KPI criteria, the most of any vendor in the ASC segment

Highest overall mean satisfaction score (9.55/10) in the ASC EHR/PM evaluation set

What Differentiated the Top Performers in 2026

Black Book's 2026 framework evaluates integrated ASC platforms across 18 specialty-specific, workflow-based KPIs spanning four operational categories: Specialty Workflow and Clinical Productivity; Access, Scheduling, and Patient Throughput; RCM and Practice Financial Performance; and Connectivity, Insights, and Enterprise Controls.

SIS led the ASC segment on measures most closely tied to end-to-end perioperative execution, charge integrity, and enterprise controls earning top KPI placements in areas such as perioperative documentation depth, scheduling and throughput enablement, coding and charge capture defensibility, analytics and performance reporting, privacy and security controls, extensibility, and implementation quality.

2026 Regulatory and Payer Factors Increasing the Stakes for ASC IT Performance

Survey respondents cited growing operational burden from payer friction and policy-linked workflow requirements. Black Book's 2026 analysis highlights several factors shaping ASC and surgical specialty technology requirements, including:

  • Continued focus on quality program stability while measurement models evolve

  • 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule policy changes that elevate the importance of coding discipline and audit-ready documentation

  • Accelerating interoperability and prior authorization modernization, increasing demand for API-enabled, workflow-grade connectivity

  • Extended telemedicine prescribing flexibilities for controlled substances through 2026, reinforcing expectations for compliant, auditable prescribing workflows

"Surgical Information Systems continues to set the standard for ASC-centric performance across the full perioperative and revenue cycle operating model," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Across clinicians, nursing teams, business office staff, and IT stakeholders, SIS's consistent #1 rating reflects a sustained ability to deliver integrated, audit-ready workflows that align with the real-world demands of ambulatory surgical centers."

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts independent evaluations of ambulatory EHR and practice management platforms based exclusively on validated client and end-user experience. Black Book's research program benchmarks vendors against specialty-specific KPIs designed to measure operational performance in real-world settings. Black Book reports that since 2013 it has captured more than 3.9 million healthcare IT user viewpoints through satisfaction polling and performance assessments.

Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/surgical-information-systems-sis-earns-eleventh-consecutive-%231-client-1127418

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.