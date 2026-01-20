Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the senior team from the Division of Corporation Finance responsible for advising division Director James Moloney on all matters the division has before the Commission. These include rulemaking efforts, corporate disclosure matters, and all day-to-day operations needed to fulfill the SEC's mission.



"I am pleased that we have assembled such a dedicated and talented group of public servants with such a wide range of experience in the public and private sectors," said James Moloney, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. "With their sage advice and leadership, and the work of the rest of the dedicated staff in the division, I am confident that we will effectively and efficiently further the SEC's mission."

Luna Bloom, Associate Director, Legal and Regulatory Policy

Duc Dang, Deputy Director, Disclosure Operations

Gabriel Eckstein, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program

Tomeka Gilbert, Managing Executive

Sebastian Gomez Abero, Deputy Director, Legal and Regulatory Policy

Jessica Kane, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program

Heather Rosenberger, Chief Accountant

Michael Seaman, Chief Counsel

Brad Skinner, Associate Director, Disclosure Review Program

Christina Thomas, Deputy Director, Chief Advisor on Disclosure, Policy and Rulemaking

Ted Yu, Associate Director, Specialized Policy and Disclosure

