Fragrance Creators Association Appoints Alexandra Gerber and Grace Alloca to Board; Announces 2026 Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) today announced the appointment of Alexandra Gerber, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Global Operations, Marketing and Regulatory at Revlon Inc., and Grace Alloca, Vice President of International Sales at Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. (C&A), to its Board of Directors.

Gerber brings extensive experience in strategic risk management, corporate governance, regulatory affairs, and global commercial operations, developed through nearly two decades at Revlon. Alloca offers more than 30 years of commercial leadership at C&A, a fourth-generation, family-owned enterprise, where she oversees international sales and contributes insight into global ingredient markets and supply chains.

"FCA's culture is rooted in consensus-building, enabling faster, smarter action for the industry," said Farah Ahmed, FCA President and CEO. "As public affairs has become a clear business imperative, Alex and Grace bring valuable expertise that will help responsibly shape the future of the fragrance ecosystem."

"As we enter our 'Year of Activation,' I am proud to lead a Board that is prepared to act with unity, urgency, and purpose," said Cynthia Reichard, FCA Board Chair and President of Arylessence.

FCA's 2026 Board of Officers and Directors can be seen in its entirety here.

With 2026 designated as its "Year of Activation," FCA's priorities include protecting global supply chains, advancing science-based policy, accelerating access to next-generation fragrance materials, and promoting worker and consumer wellbeing.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, www.fragranceconservatory.com a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

