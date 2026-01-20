Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Together with the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Canada Lands Company will officially open the CN Tower's Lower Observation Level following a $21-million renovation to kick off its 50th anniversary year celebrations.

Media will have an opportunity to tour the renovated space featuring state-of-the-art interactive video walls that showcase animations of Canadian artists. Upgrades to the modernized Observation Level adds a new glass floor and unique vantage point for guests to enjoy views of the city.

What: Canada Lands Company unveils the $21-million Lower Observation Level renovation of the CN Tower and launches its 50th anniversary celebrations When: Wednesday, January 21



8:30 a.m. Registration, coffee and light breakfast

9:00 a.m. Event begins and opening remarks

9:40.a.m. Photo-op

9:45 a.m. Media tour of the renovated Lower Observation Level

10:00 a.m. CN Tower opens to the public Who: The Honourable Marc Miller, Minster of Canadian Identity and Culture

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company

Peter George, Chief Operating Officer, CN Tower

Emma Lopez, Creative Director of AVA Animation & Visual Arts Where: CN Tower main entrance

290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, it has contributed to enriching communities and the Canadian experience by unlocking the full potential of the properties it owns and operates in Montréal and across Canada. The Company acquires, transforms, and reintegrates surplus federal lands into sought-after communities, helping to create housing. Canada Lands is also a recognized leader in managing iconic tourist attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montréal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montréal. Canada Lands strives to increase economic, social, and environmental value in all its real estate and attraction projects and is proud to have generated over $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception.

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering Wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for 50 years. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. (Includes 370,000 360 Restaurant guests and 18,000 EdgeWalk guests)

www.cntower.ca

Source: Canada Lands Company / Société immobiliere du Canada