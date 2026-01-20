Global Men's Grooming Brand Introduces a Special Edition Groin and Body Hair Trimmer Inspired by the Natural Textures and Tranquility of the Desert

Same brush. New Paint. Today,MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, announces The Lawn Mower5.0 Ultra Desert Sand. Featuring the premium upgrades and elevated performance of the original tool, MANSCAPED's best-selling groin and body hair trimmer arrives in a refined, neutral colorway designed to evoke timeless sophistication and understated confidence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120062377/en/

Introducing The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Desert Sand where understated elegance meets modern grooming.

"Grooming 'down there' can feel intimidating, but this new colorway brings a sense of calm to the routine," said Daniel Veiga, Sr. Director, Product Experience Design at MANSCAPED. "When we set out to create our next color for The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra, we drew inspiration from the desert where sand, texture, and movement create a natural sense of flow and balance and from Zen gardens, where waves and circles symbolize serenity and focus. In many ways, body grooming mirrors that same ritual: a steady hand, the right tools, and a little focus go a long way."

Wrapped in complementary tones of beige, The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Desert Sand blends earthy minimalism with advanced performance. The trimmer features an interchangeable dual-head blade system, SkinSafe technology* to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts, a powerful 7,700 RPM motor with QuietStroke technology, all housed in a waterproof design**. Additional enhancements include a dual temperature LED spotlight, USB-C and wireless charging, a five-minute quick charge option, up to 60 minutes of runtime, and thoughtful details like a built-in travel lock and zippered storage case for grooming on the go.

The Lawn Mower 5.0 Ultra Desert Sand is available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, exclusively on manscaped.com for $109.99 USD and local currency equivalent.

There's never been a better time to Zen your garden.

SkinSafe Technology does not guarantee cut protection.

** IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over thirteen million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

