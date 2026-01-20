Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for school buses, public transit and smart cities, announces the Company has commenced work on its previously-announced US$19.55 million (C$27 million) FRA transit video project with New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Long Island Rail Road (the "Project").

The Company anticipates that revenue relating to the Project will be recognized by the Company in approximate alignment with the following schedule (in US dollars):

$3.8 million during the fiscal year ending August 31, 2026 ($0.2 million in FQ2, $0.9 million in FQ3, $2.7 million in FQ4);

$12.3 million during the fiscal year ending August 31, 2027 ($5.8 million in FH1, $6.5 million in FH2); and

$3.4 million during the fiscal year ending August 31, 2028 ($3.3 million in FH1, $0.1 million in FH2).

The Project represents the Company's largest-ever contract and the anticipated revenue recognition schedule is provided to assist analysts and investors. The schedule is based on management's current estimates relating to the expected Project delivery schedule. The actual revenue recognition schedule of the Project may differ significantly and may change based on auditor review, Project delivery schedule changes, or other influencing factors.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 65,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended August 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

