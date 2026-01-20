MJLF Associates, a leading maritime brokerage firm, today announced that Alexander Tuff has joined its Board of Directors. In his role, Mr. Tuff will partner closely with the Board and management team to guide strategic planning, organizational development, and the continued evolution of MJLF's operating and technology platform designed to empower brokers, deepen client insight, and support sustainable growth across market cycles.

"Alex brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, execution discipline, and a deep appreciation for how operating businesses actually grow," said John Stichter, Managing Partner of MJLF Associates. "As we continue to institutionalize the firm, we are making deliberate investments in leadership, infrastructure, and technology that allow our brokers to operate at the highest level and provide valuable insights tailored to our clients' business lines. Alex's experience building durable platforms makes him an exceptional addition to our Board as we enter this next chapter."

"MJLF has an exceptional foundation trusted relationships, deep domain expertise, robust data assets, and a culture grounded in long-term thinking," said Alexander Tuff. "I'm excited to join the Board and work with John and the leadership team to help translate that foundation into a leading, tech-enabled brokerage platform that supports brokers, strengthens decision-making, and positions the firm for sustained, long-term growth."

Mr. Tuff's appointment underscores MJLF's commitment to building an institutional-grade brokerage firm that combines entrepreneurial brokerage culture with modern operating discipline. The firm continues to invest in technology, data intelligence, and organizational infrastructure that enhance broker effectiveness and client outcomes, while staying true to the relationships and judgment that define a successful maritime brokerage.

About MJLF Associates

Founded in 1979, MJLF Associates is a leading maritime brokerage firm providing advisory services across the tanker market. The firm is known for its deep industry expertise, long-standing client relationships, and disciplined approach to navigating complex maritime markets. MJLF is committed to building a durable, broker-centric platform designed to support long-term success for clients and partners alike.

www.mjlf.com

About Alexander Tuff

Alexander Tuff is the founder of Get Aligned Ventures, an operating and investment platform that partners with technician-led businesses at moments of growth, generational transition, or increased capital and operating complexity. He has founded and led companies across financial services and technology-enabled professional services and currently serves as a board member and advisor to multiple privately held firms, helping them scale while preserving culture and core strengths.

www.getalignedventures.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260120214511/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lauren Gallinari

Head of Business Intelligence Development

lgallinari@mjlf.com