Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A4046S | ISIN: CA67090W3075
Frankfurt
20.01.26 | 08:14
0,091 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its News Release of January 13, 2026, it has completed its non-brokered private placement whereby it issued 2,079,002 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds $415,800.40 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.50 and expires 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration right held by the Company if the Shares have a closing price of over $0.50 per Share for a period of three (3) consecutive trading days at any time from the date that is four months and one day after the Closing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), in which case the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for general working capital.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~26.2 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 12 exploration projects in Nevada, and one in Switzerland. The Company has three priority projects including Slumber, Triple T and SW Pipe. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2026 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvx.gold or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-closing-of-non-brokered-private-placement-1129527

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
