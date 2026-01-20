DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: PSMA-Targeted Therapy Market Set to Expand by 2034 on Strong Pipeline and Increasing Diagnosis Rates | DelveInsight

The PSMA-targeted therapy market is expected to grow strongly, fueled by higher prostate cancer diagnosis rates, improved awareness of PSMA-based treatments, and an expanding clinical trial landscape of therapies such as Lantheus' Lu-177-PNT2002/[Lu-177]-PSMA-I&T/PNT-2002), Telix Pharmaceuticals' 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab/TLX591, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population. The report also provides insights into the emerging PSMA-targeted therapy, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Report

The total market size of PSMA-targeted therapy in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

In 2024, the United States holds the largest share of the PSMA-targeted therapy market among the 7MM.

PLUVICTO generated approximately USD 1.3 billion in revenue globally, achieving the blockbuster status in 2024.

Leading PSMA-targeted therapy companies, such as Lantheus, Telix Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel PSMA-targeted therapies that can be available in the PSMA-targeted therapy market in the coming years.

Some of the key PSMA-targeted therapies in clinical trials include Lu-177-PNT2002/[Lu-177]-PSMA-I&T/PNT-2002), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab/TLX591, and others.

Key Factors Driving the PSMA-targeted Therapy Market

Rising Prostate Cancer Incidence & Aging Population: Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers in men worldwide, with rising incidence due to aging populations and lifestyle factors. Prostate cancer incidence is strongly associated with age, most frequently diagnosed in men between 65 and 74 years. However, age-specific patterns vary across regions: in the US, the lowest prevalence is observed among individuals over 84 years, whereas in Japan, cases are least common among men aged 54 years or younger.

Technological Advancements in Therapy & Diagnostics: PSMA ligands, radioligands, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and small molecules offer better specificity and reduced off-target toxicity compared to conventional modalities.

Launch of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the PSMA-targeted therapy market are expected to change with the launch of emerging therapies, including Lantheus' Lu-177-PNT2002, Telix Pharmaceuticals' 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab/TLX591, and others.

PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Analysis

The PSMA-targeted therapy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Key growth drivers include the rising incidence of prostate cancer, increasing awareness of PSMA-based treatments, and the expanding pipeline of PSMA-targeted therapies in clinical development.

PSMA is a cell-surface glycoprotein that is highly overexpressed on malignant prostate cancer cells, making it an attractive therapeutic target.

PLUVICTO (Lutetium Lu-177 vipivotide tetraxetan) from Novartis is currently the only regulatory-approved PSMA-targeted radioligand therapy.

PLUVICTO is indicated for patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed after: Androgen receptor pathway inhibitors Taxane-based chemotherapy

Although PLUVICTO currently dominates the market, several investigational PSMA-targeted therapies in clinical trials may challenge its leadership.

Notably, Eli Lilly (following its acquisition of Point Biopharma) is advancing Lu-177-PNT2002 in a Phase III clinical trial for prostate cancer.

Multiple major players, including Point Biopharma/Eli Lilly and Telix Pharmaceuticals, are actively developing PSMA-targeted therapies for prostate cancer indications.

are actively developing PSMA-targeted therapies for prostate cancer indications. Overall, PSMA-targeted therapy represents a promising and rapidly evolving class of oncology treatments.

Results from ongoing and future clinical studies are expected to further define the clinical value and market positioning of PSMA-targeted approaches in cancer care.

PSMA-targeted Therapy Competitive Landscape

Lantheus (Lu-177-PNT2002), Telix Pharmaceuticals (177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591)), and several other companies are actively involved in developing and producing PSMA-targeted therapies, which have the potential to significantly impact and expand the PSMA-targeted therapy market.

Lantheus' PNT2002 is a small-molecule radioligand therapy being developed to treat mCRPC. The therapy targets PSMA by pairing a PSMA-selective ligand, PSMA-I&T, with no-carrier-added lutetium-177, a beta-emitting radioisotope. This design enables selective binding to PSMA-expressing tumor cells and delivers localized radiation to malignant tissue while limiting exposure to healthy cells.

PNT2002 is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial that compares its efficacy with the current standard of care in pre-chemotherapy mCRPC patients who have progressed following treatment with at least one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor.

¹77Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591) is a PSMA-targeted radioimmunotherapy developed by Telix Pharmaceuticals. It consists of rosopatamab, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, conjugated to the beta-emitting radioisotope lutetium-177 using the DOTA-NHS ester chelator. Also referred to as TLX591, the therapy delivers cytotoxic radiation specifically to PSMA-expressing prostate cancer cells, enabling focused tumor irradiation while sparing surrounding normal tissue. Clinical studies of TLX591 have reported encouraging outcomes in advanced prostate cancer, including mCRPC, with evidence of tumor burden reduction and improvements in progression-free survival.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the PSMA-targeted therapy market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PSMA-targeted therapy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is PSMA-targeted Therapy?

PSMA-targeted therapy is a precision treatment approach primarily used in prostate cancer that focuses on prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a cell-surface protein highly overexpressed on prostate cancer cells, especially in advanced and metastatic disease. These therapies use PSMA as a biological "address label" to selectively deliver diagnostic agents or therapeutic payloads, such as radioligands, antibody-drug conjugates, or small-molecule inhibitors, directly to tumor cells while sparing most normal tissues. By binding specifically to PSMA, the treatment is internalized into cancer cells, enabling targeted tumor cell killing, improved imaging accuracy, and reduced systemic toxicity compared with conventional therapies. PSMA-targeted therapy has become a cornerstone of theranostics in prostate cancer, integrating diagnosis and treatment into a single, personalized strategy.

PSMA-targeted Therapy Epidemiology Segmentation

The PSMA-targeted therapy market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020-2034 across the leading markets. The PSMA-targeted therapy target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy

PSMA-targeted Therapy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 PSMA-targeted Therapy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] PSMA-targeted Therapy Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy, Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PSMA-targeted Therapy Key PSMA-targeted Therapy Companies Lantheus, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others Key PSMA-targeted Therapies Lu-177-PNT2002/[Lu-177]-PSMA-I&T/PNT-2002), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab/TLX591, PLUVICTO, and others

Scope of the PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Report

PSMA-targeted Therapy Therapeutic Assessment: PSMA-targeted Therapy' current marketed and emerging therapies

PSMA-targeted Therapy' current marketed and emerging therapies PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PSMA-targeted therapy Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PSMA-targeted therapy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Key Insights 2 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of PSMA-targeted Therapy 4 Key Events 5 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Forecast Methodology 6 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 PSMA-targeted therapy: Background and Overview 8 Marketed PSMA-targeted Therapy 8.1 Key Competitors 8.2 PLUVICTO (Lutetium LU-177 Vipivoide Tetraxetan): Novartis 8.2.1 Product Description 8.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 8.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 8.2.4 Clinical Development 8.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9 Emerging PSMA-targeted Therapies 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 Lu-177-PNT2002: Lantheus 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.3 Clinical Development 9.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 9.3 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab tetraxetan (TLX591): Telix Pharmaceutical 10 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Outlook 10.3 Key PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Forecast Assumptions 10.4 Total Market Size of PSMA-targeted Therapy in the 7MM 10.5 The United States PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Size 10.5.1 Market Size by Indications in the United States 10.5.2 Market Size by Therapies in the United States 10.6 EU4 and the UK PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Size 10.7 Japan PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Size 11 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Access and Reimbursement 12 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market SWOT Analysis 13 KOL Views on PSMA-targeted Therapy 14 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Unmet Needs 15 Bibliography 16 PSMA-targeted Therapy Market Report Methodology

