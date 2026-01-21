Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces the retirement of Director and CFO Nick Tsimidis. The Company thanks Mr. Tsimidis for his many years of service on behalf of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Further, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Kevin Ramsay to the Board of Directors and as Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the board of directors of Metals Creek, I would like to welcome Mr. Ramsay to the Metals Creek team," said Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek. "Kevin brings a unique mix of senior board experience with a financial background that will be a tremendous asset to our Company."

Kevin Ramsay, CPA, CA, CMA, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of the University of Toronto's Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Until his recent retirement from the field, he was a partner in a small boutique CPA firm which was a member of the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) and was the partner on charge of the audit of a number of Public Companies, mainly in the resource sector. In addition, Mr. Ramsay, also provided other assurance services, including audits, reviews and tax preparation and advice to the firm's non-public company base.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ramsay worked for Maclean Hunter (now Rogers Communications) as CFO of their Radio Broadcast division and was responsible for a large accounting staff including liaising with corporate management as well as the auditors.

For a number of years up to his retirement, Mr. Ramsay sat on CPA Ontario's Practice Inspection Committee overseeing and approving the inspections of other accounting firms in Ontario.

