Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Minieye Technology (Stock Code: 2431.HK), a leading provider of intelligent driving and cabin solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ewpartners to pilot the deployment of its autonomous logistics vehicle, Robovan, in Saudi Arabia.

Against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which is driving economic diversification as well as the upgrading of smart transportation and logistics systems, the Middle East is seeing accelerating structural demand for automation and intelligent solutions. Building on this long-term trend, the two parties plan to explore, over the medium to long term, pathways for the scaled deployment of L4 autonomous vehicles across the Middle East, with plans to deploy up to 1,000 Robovans by 2030. This cooperation also marks Minieye Technology's entry into the Middle East market and represents an important milestone in the international expansion of its L4 autonomous driving business.

The cooperation will focus on a diverse range of logistics and mobility application scenarios. By aligning with regional operational requirements, the parties will explore how automation technologies can be adapted to different operating environments, with a view to improving overall operational efficiency and service capabilities.

Minieye Technology's L4 Robovan, branded "Bamboo", is a Level 4 logistics vehicle designed for commercial delivery, built on the company's extensive track record in mass-production passenger vehicle systems. The Robovan features a fully automotive-grade intelligent driving suite, engineered for high-frequency urban and industrial logistics. To meet the rigorous demands of the Middle East, the Robovan is designed to maintain operational stability under extreme temperatures and dusty conditions, ensuring reliability across diverse environmental landscapes.

ewpartners, a Riyadh-based cross-border investment firm linking Asia and the Middle East, will support the project with regional expertise and access to local infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Minieye Technology allows us to bring advanced intelligent driving technology into the Middle East logistics sector. By working together, we aim to support the deployment of Robovan across selected logistics scenarios in the region," said Minhua Shao, Partner of ewpartners.

"Partnering with ewpartners supports our entry into the Middle East," said Dr. Liu Guoqing, Founder and CEO of Minieye Technology. "It is a significant step in our international expansion, allowing us to deploy our L4 solutions in one of the world's most dynamic logistics markets."

Before the Saudi deployment, Minieye Technology's L1-L4 intelligent driving and cabin solutions had already been integrated into export vehicles across regions including the EU, the UK, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America. The company had also secured key international certifications, including the EU General Safety Regulation (GSR), E-NCAP, and Automotive SPICE V4.0 CL3, providing a foundation of global compliance and operational experience.

Building on this track record, Minieye Technology is now scaling its footprint through its "Global Expansion 2.0" phase, leveraging its proven technology, the company is moving from product exports to localized, large-scale commercial operations in overseas markets.

The memorandum of understanding pairs Minieye Technology's Level 4 intelligent driving technology with ewpartners' regional expertise in cross-border market development. The collaboration is expected to focus on adapting autonomous solutions to local operational conditions and supporting the growth of regional logistics and industrial development.

About ewpartners

ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital) is an international investment firm specialising in cross-border investments between Asia and the Middle East. Backed by Sovereign Wealth Funds and investors from ASIA and the GCC, the firm has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2017 and was the first investment firm to launch a cross-border platform between the Kingdom and China.

About Minieye Technology

Founded in 2014, Minieye Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 2431.HK) is a leading provider of intelligent driving and cabin solutions in China. With strong R&D and commercialization capabilities, Minieye Technology promotes automotive automation while enhancing safety and driving experience globally.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281026

Source: Global News