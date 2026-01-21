Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 04:36 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LEPAS Opens Its World's First Showroom in Indonesia, Ushering in a New Chapter in the NEV Market

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 19, LEPAS, the all-new NEV brand under Chery Group, officially opened its World's First Showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia. More than a hundred attendees, including Indonesian government representatives, media, KOLs, and dealership partners, gathered to witness this milestone in the brand's expansion journey.

World's First LEPAS Showroom

At the event, representatives from the Indonesian government, several executives from LEPAS Indonesia and the winner of the Miss Universe Indonesia 2025 attended the showroom and jointly cut the ribbon to open the World's First LEPAS Showroom. Inside the showroom, the flagship model, LEPAS L8, combining innovation and elegant design, attracted significant attention. AiMOGA, the showroom host robot, provided intelligent consultation and guided visitors throughout the showroom, offering a fresh and immersive experience. Lifestyle KOLs commented: "From the intelligent robot reception to the futuristic cabin experience, the showroom perfectly integrates technology with elegant aesthetics." At the conclusion of the event, the LEPAS Time Capsule Moment symbolized LEPAS's long-term commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability.

For LEPAS, this represents not only the opening of its first showroom, but also the successful implementation of a complete brand operation system in the global market. Zeng Shuo, President Director of LEPAS Indonesia, said: "The presence of the MAS Kelapa Gading showroom reinforces LEPAS's commitment to building the brand sustainably through a consistent network, service quality, and brand experience."

Over the past year, since its debut as an independent brand in April 2025, LEPAS has made appearances worldwide: an overseas debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), a European premiere at the Salone dell'Auto di Torino in Italy, signing agreements with distributors in the UAE and Kuwait, and hosting Brand Launch and Dealer Signing Ceremony in South Africa.

With the opening of the World's First Showroom, LEPAS's positioning and objectives on the international stage have become even clearer. This milestone is not only an important symbol of the brand philosophy of an elegant lifestyle coming to life, but also a key moment in establishing LEPAS as a benchmark in the global NEV market.

Looking ahead, LEPAS will continue to drive the deep integration of technological innovation, design aesthetics, and elegant driving, providing users worldwide with an unprecedented NEV mobility experience and elegant lifestyle travel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866101/World_s_First_LEPAS_Showroom.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepas-opens-its-worlds-first-showroom-in-indonesia-ushering-in-a-new-chapter-in-the-nev-market-302666130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.