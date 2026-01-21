Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Record Earnings of $29.2 Million and Increases Semi-Annual Dividend

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank") announced annual earnings of $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $7.46, which was an increase of $0.22 from the prior year.

On January 20, 2026, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual dividend payment of $1.00 per share to shareholders of record on January 30, 2026. The dividend will be paid on February 9, 2026. The dividend rate is an increase of $0.05 per share from the dividend paid August 11, 2025.

"We are extremely pleased with our earnings," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Furthermore, our stock repurchase that was completed early in 2026 provided liquidity to shareholders looking to reduce their positions, and also rewarded shareholders by lowering the amount of shares outstanding. Looking forward, our indirect lending portfolio and lower interest rate environment are challenges that we will have to navigate."

2025 Highlights

The Bank reported the following financial highlights for the period ending December 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024:

  • Cashmere Valley Bank was ranked in the top ten nationally in its asset size based on capital, earnings and asset quality metrics by Bank Director magazine.

  • Net income increased to $29.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was an increase of $1.1 million.

  • Fourth quarter net income totaled $7.1 million, or $1.81 per diluted share.

  • Diluted earnings per share increased 3.0% from the prior year to $7.46 per share as compared to $7.24 in 2024.

  • Return on equity decreased from 12.93% in fiscal 2024 to 11.76% for fiscal 2025. The decrease in return on equity was due to an increasing capital base from earnings and a reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

  • Return on assets decreased 2 basis points to 1.34%. While earnings held steady, asset growth occurred during the second half of the year resulting in the reduction.

  • The Bank's net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.21% in 2025 as compared to 3.14% a year ago. Yield on earning assets increased six basis points while cost of funds fell by one basis point.

  • The efficiency ratio remained strong and decreased from 57.0% to 56.6% in spite of escalating personnel costs.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Cash balances increased $31.0 million to $250.9 million at December 31, 2025 from $219.9 million as of December 31, 2024. Deposit balances stabilized in the early part of the year, then grew in the latter half of the year. There were also a number of large loan payoffs throughout the year. Proceeds from deposit growth and reductions in the loan portfolio were utilized to increase on-hand liquidity as well as purchase Available for Sale (AFS) securities.

Investments

The fair value of the AFS securities portfolio increased $145.6 million due to Security purchases in combination with a $23.8 million reduction in unrealized losses on available for sale securities. The book value less allowance for credit losses of HTM securities totaled $123.4 million at December 31, 2025. This represented a decrease of $6.8 million from December 31, 2024.

Available for sale securities totaling $33.8 million were sold during 2025, resulting in a gain of approximately $130,000. There were no security sales in 2024.

Security purchases totaling $267.5 million were made during 2025. The bulk of purchases were made in Collateralized Mortgage Obligation (CMO's), whose purchases totaled $182.5 million in 2025.

Unrealized losses on available for sale securities decreased $23.8 million during 2025 and totaled $39.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

Loans and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2025 gross loans totaled $951.9 million, representing a decrease of $10.5 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2024. Significant loan payoffs adversely affected loan totals. Larger loan payoff activity occurred primarily in the multifamily and municipal loan portfolios.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.20%, or $11.4 million, as of December 31, 2025 as compared to 1.32%, or $12.7 million, as of December 31, 2024.

The Bank recorded provision expense of $3.0 million in 2025 as compared to $2.0 million in 2024. The decrease in provision expense was largely due to an increase in charged-off loans. Charged-off loans totaled $4.4 million in 2025 as compared to $3.5 million in 2024. The majority of charged-off loans came from the equipment finance division which continues to see charge-offs related to the trucking industry.

Non-performing loan totals increased from the prior year. As of December 31, 2025, non-performing loans totaled $4.4 million, or 0.46%, of gross loans as compared to $3.3 million, which represented 0.34% of gross loans as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2025, which represented an increase of $62.8 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $403.5 million, which represented 21.2% of total deposits. Certificate of deposit balances increased significantly from $502.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $579.9 million as of December 31, 2025. The majority of the increase in CD balances was represented by CD's with terms less than one year.

Capital

As of December 31, 2025, shareholders' equity increased $39.9 million and totaled $271.3 million, which represented a 17.2% increase from $231.4 million at December 31, 2024. Equity increased due to an improvement in unrealized losses on available for sale securities and swaps totaling $16.9 million in combination with annual earnings less dividends paid. At period end, the Bank's GAAP capital to assets ratio was 11.99% as compared to 10.94% one year ago.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $68.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 as compared to $63.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase of $5.1 million represented an increase of 8.1%.

Interest income increased $6.4 million, while interest expense increased by $1.3 million. Interest income was increased by $595,000 due to interest paid on overpayment of taxes related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit. Additionally, income from available for sale and held to maturity income increased $3.8 million, fed funds and deposits with other financial institutions increased $1.3 million and income from loans increased $764,000 despite decreasing loan balances.

The average yield on earning assets improved from 4.66% to 4.72%, while the Bank's cost of funds decreased from 1.68% to 1.67%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.5 million, or 7.3%, as compared to 2024. Insurance commission and fees increased $859,000 million in 2025, and Bank Owned Life Insurance income increased $396,000 due primarily to a death benefit payment along with higher returns on existing policies. Gains on sales of available for sale securities improved by $130,000 in 2025 as compared to 2024 when no securities were sold.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 7.1%. Salaries and benefits increased $2.7 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was largely related to significant investments in personnel late in 2024 that were not reflected in expense until 2025, in combination with a significant increase in health insurance expense. Data processing costs increased $733,000, or 11.6%.

Federal income tax expense increased $1.1 million from the prior year to $6.9 million. The Bank's effective tax rate was 19.0% for 2025 as compared to 17.1% in 2024.

About Cashmere Valley Bank

Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092
or
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalent:

Cash & due from banks

$

31,097

$

26,245

$

27,642

Interest bearing deposits

216,434

239,553

188,370

Fed funds sold

3,389

4,212

3,909

Total Cash and Cash Equivalent

250,920

270,010

219,921

Securities available for sale

862,103

816,440

716,508

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $13, $14 and $16, respectively

123,412

124,814

130,254

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

5,008

5,053

2,846

Loans held for sale

1,135

5

4

Loans

951,869

964,663

962,369

Allowance for credit losses

(11,399

)

(12,136

)

(12,748

)

Net loans

940,470

952,527

949,621

Premises and equipment

19,235

19,430

19,472

Accrued interest receivable

8,868

9,313

8,952

Other real estate and foreclosed assets

148

97

97

Bank Owned Life Insurance

27,343

27,101

27,647

Goodwill

7,579

7,579

7,579

Intangibles, net

2,233

2,427

2,749

Mortgage servicing rights

2,382

2,375

2,441

Net deferred tax assets

13,137

14,304

18,037

Other assets

9,339

9,608

15,435

Total assets

$

2,273,312

$

2,261,083

$

2,121,563

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$

403,456

$

415,957

$

395,327

Savings and interest-bearing demand

917,464

912,712

940,084

Time

579,856

568,657

502,542

Total deposits

1,900,776

1,897,326

1,837,953

Accrued interest payable

3,073

3,138

2,842

Borrowings

83,000

84,000

36,000

Other liabilities

13,992

14,393

12,601

Total liabilities

2,000,841

1,998,857

1,889,396

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding: 12/31/2025 -- 3,907,525;
9/30/2025 -- 3,906,693; 12/31/2024 -- 3,891,000

--

--

--

Additional paid-in capital

6,248

6,191

5,229

Treasury stock

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

(16,784

)

Retained Earnings

323,653

316,563

301,636

Other comprehensive income

(41,823

)

(44,633

)

(58,674

)

Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity

271,294

261,337

231,407

Noncontrolling interest

1,177

889

760

Total shareholders' equity

272,471

262,226

232,167

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,273,312

$

2,261,083

$

2,121,563

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the twelve months ended,

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

53,361

$

52,597

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

8,249

6,986

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

33,478

29,797

Tax-exempt

1,614

1,313

Securities held to maturity:

Taxable

2,978

3,094

Tax-exempt

100

142

Other interest income

595

--

Total interest income

100,375

93,929

Interest Expense

Deposits

29,254

28,524

Borrowings

2,840

2,226

Total interest expense

32,094

30,750

Net interest income

68,281

63,179

Provision for Credit Losses

2,974

1,971

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

65,307

61,208

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,057

2,045

Mortgage banking operations

1,757

1,565

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

130

--

Brokerage commissions

1,199

1,382

Insurance commissions and fees

9,613

8,754

Net interchange income

4,298

4,571

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

1,234

838

Dividends from correspondent banks

508

255

Other

1,259

1,147

Total non-interest income

22,055

20,557

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

30,326

27,584

Occupancy and equipment

3,374

3,471

Audits and examinations

509

507

State and local business and occupation taxes

1,622

1,247

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

1,047

965

Legal and professional fees

1,197

1,073

Check losses and charge-offs

474

509

Low-income housing investment losses

(33

)

483

Data processing

7,028

6,295

Product delivery

1,317

1,380

Other

4,227

4,188

Total non-interest expense

51,088

47,702

Income before income taxes

36,274

34,063

Income Taxes

6,889

5,829

Net income

29,385

28,234

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

158

75

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

29,227

$

28,159

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

7.49

$

7.24

Diluted

$

7.46

$

7.24

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary

For the quarters ended,

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Interest Income

Loans and leases

$

13,408

$

13,613

$

13,102

Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions

2,361

2,358

2,037

Securities available for sale:

Taxable

8,688

8,601

7,511

Tax-exempt

461

464

344

Securities held to maturty:

Taxable

733

734

764

Tax-exempt

25

25

24

Other interest income

595

--

--

Total interest income

26,271

25,795

23,782

Interest Expense

Deposits

7,605

7,496

7,348

Borrowings

829

862

457

Total interest expense

8,434

8,358

7,805

Net interest income

17,837

17,437

15,977

Provision for Credit Losses

859

837

465

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,978

16,600

15,512

Non-Interest Income

Service charges on deposit accounts

523

502

541

Mortgage banking operations

514

463

413

Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale

--

--

--

Brokerage commissions

330

304

317

Insurance commissions and fees

2,330

2,134

2,402

Net interchange income

1,063

1,073

1,105

Earnings from Bank Owned Life Insurance

242

559

220

Dividends from correspondent banks

156

142

102

Other

305

341

276

Total non-interest income

5,463

5,518

5,376

Non-Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

7,758

7,476

7,197

Occupancy and equipment

834

840

918

Audits and examinations

29

43

21

State and local business and occupation taxes

464

417

300

FDIC insurance & WA state assessments

267

257

253

Legal and professional fees

264

356

238

Check losses and charge-offs

145

101

127

Low-income housing investment losses

66

58

156

Data processing

1,787

1,734

1,562

Product delivery

354

330

326

Other

1,072

1,020

1,037

Total non-interest expense

13,040

12,632

12,135

Income before income taxes

9,401

9,486

8,753

Income Taxes

2,280

1,727

1,677

Net income

7,121

7,759

7,076

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

32

30

17

Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank

$

7,089

$

7,729

$

7,059

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$

1.81

$

1.98

$

1.81

Diluted

$

1.81

$

1.97

$

1.81

SOURCE: Cashmere Valley Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/cashmere-valley-bank-reports-record-earnings-of-29.2-million-and-inc-1129505

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
