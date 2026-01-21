Dispense Times Releases New Issue Featuring Mark Cuban, Offering Clarity for Independent Pharmacy Owners

New January-February Edition Highlights Transparent Insights on Cost Plus Drugs and the Future of Community Pharmacy

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Dispense Times, a leading digital publication serving independent pharmacy owners across the United States, has released its latest January-February issue, featuring an in-depth article with Mark Cuban that helps clear up widespread misconceptions surrounding Cost Plus Drugs and its role within the pharmacy ecosystem.

As conversations around alternative drug pricing models continue to gain attention, this issue was developed to provide pharmacy owners with accurate, fact-based context. The featured article focuses on education and transparency, helping independent pharmacists better understand how emerging models intersect with - and differ from - traditional community pharmacy operations.

"This issue was created to inform, not inflame," said the Dispense Times editorial team. "Independent pharmacy owners deserve clear, honest insight - especially when high-profile healthcare discussions dominate headlines and social media."

Industry-Wide Contributions

This issue of Dispense Times includes contributions from pharmacy owners, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders from across the country. Each article reflects real-world experience and practical insight into the challenges, opportunities, and innovations shaping independent pharmacy today.

"With PBM reform gaining momentum and national exposure, Mark Cuban's consistent advocacy and work with 'Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug's' means the public is paying more attention to the complex issues of pharmacy benefit managers. This issue of Dispense Times highlights Cuban's knowledge of the traditional 3-big PBMs and will help to accelerate meaningful change to medication access and affordability." - stated Todd Eury, founder of the Pharmacy Podcast Network and the 'Pharmacy 50 Awards' which Cuban was voted as the 19th most influential person in pharmacy.

Dispense Times sincerely thanks all contributing authors for sharing their expertise and helping advance informed discussion within the profession.

Read the Full Issue

The complete January-February issue of Dispense Times is available online and can be read here:

https://heyzine.com/flip-book/a18c487a24.html

About Dispense Times

Dispense Times is a digital magazine dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies through education, industry insights, and advocacy. With a growing national readership, Dispense Times serves as a trusted voice for pharmacy owners navigating an evolving healthcare landscape.

