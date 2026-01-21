Dell expands education portfolio with new Dell Pro Education and Dell Chromebook devices designed for durability, serviceability and performance

We're at a critical moment in education. New research and emerging technologies, such as Generative AI, have the potential to reshape how we teach and learn. With decades of leadership in education technology, Dell Technologies is supporting schools in this transformation equipping students and educators with tools and programs designed for the AI era, ensuring they are prepared for the opportunities ahead.

This commitment is reflected in Dell's expanded education portfolio including new Dell Pro Education and Dell Chromebook devices alongside programs that help prepare students for the future. These new PCs are purpose-built for modern learning environments: durable enough to withstand the school day, serviceable enough to maximize institutional investment and powerful enough to support the curricula.

Expanding the Portfolio: New Purpose-Built Devices for Education

Dell is expanding its education portfolio with new devices designed to meet the diverse needs of modern learning environments.

These PCs are engineered for the realities of student life ruggedized to military standards (MIL-STD 810H) with reinforced corners, spill-resistant keyboards and 180-degree lay-flat hinges tested to withstand tens of thousands of cycles. Powered by Intel N-Series processors, they deliver all-school day battery life and the performance modern curricula demand.

Serviceability is built in from the start, with customer-replaceable batteries, shared parts across models and up to five years of warranty coverage to maximize investments and reduce e-waste. Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, built-in security and robust device management give IT teams the tools they need to deploy and support technology at scale, while Dell's Managed IT Services offer schools 24/7 monitoring, proactive issue resolution and dedicated support options.

The lineup includes:

Dell Pro Education 11 Laptop 2-in-1 (Windows OS): Compact and lightweight with optional touch capability, ideal for younger students.

(Windows OS): Compact and lightweight with optional touch capability, ideal for younger students. Dell Pro Education 14 Laptop (Windows OS) and Dell Chromebook 14 Laptop (Chrome OS): New 14-inch additions to the portfolio offer larger screen real estate for multitasking, well suited for high school students. Schools can choose the operating system that best fits their environment and curriculum needs.

This expanded portfolio joins the Dell Chromebook 11, launched late last year, giving schools more choice in how they equip their students and staff.

Shaping the Future Through Education Programs Partnerships

Beyond technology solutions, Dell has focused on making lasting impact through collaboration with educators, non-profits and community leaders to foster critical skills for the digital era. Recent examples include:

Student TechCrew (U.S.): A program that helps schools create a student-led helpdesk, teaching 9th-12th graders about technology and repair while supporting peers and school staff with tech issues. Learn how to start a Student TechCrew chapter at your school here.

(U.S.): A program that helps schools create a student-led helpdesk, teaching 9th-12th graders about technology and repair while supporting peers and school staff with tech issues. Learn how to start a Student TechCrew chapter at your school here. Girls Who Game (U.S./Global): Fosters early interest in STEM fields while building leadership and critical thinking skills. This program was developed in partnership with Microsoft and Intel. Learn more about Girls Who Game here.

(U.S./Global): Fosters early interest in STEM fields while building leadership and critical thinking skills. This program was developed in partnership with Microsoft and Intel. Learn more about Girls Who Game here. Tech Career Circuit (Global): In partnership with Discovery Education, this initiative equips students in grades 6-12 with complementary hands-on resources, digital skills and AI-focused learning to prepare for in-demand IT careers. Access the Tech Career Circuit resources here.

(Global): In partnership with Discovery Education, this initiative equips students in grades 6-12 with complementary hands-on resources, digital skills and AI-focused learning to prepare for in-demand IT careers. Access the Tech Career Circuit resources here. Data Dunkers (Canada): A program that uses basketball statistics to teach students in grades 5-12 data science and AI skills, fostering critical thinking and career exploration. Learn more about how to bring Data Dunkers to your school here.

(Canada): A program that uses basketball statistics to teach students in grades 5-12 data science and AI skills, fostering critical thinking and career exploration. Learn more about how to bring Data Dunkers to your school here. U.S. Presidential AI Challenge (U.S.): Dell is the technology partner to the U.S. Presidential AI Challenge, expanding access to free, on-demand training for K-12 students focused on tech literacy and workforce readiness. Learn more about the Presidential AI Challenge and access resources here.

A Legacy of Leadership in Education

"Dell's leadership in education is rooted in a deep understanding of how learning evolves alongside the students and teachers who shape it," said Kevin Terwilliger, head of product, Client Devices, Dell Technologies. "When we design technology for the classroom, we look beyond utility to create tools that foster resilience, spark curiosity and enable meaningful connections. Our expanded portfolio of purpose-built education devices reflects this commitment-offering durable, high-performing solutions that meet the real-world demands of students and educators alike."

Availability and Pricing

The new Dell Pro Education and Dell Chromebook devices will be available for order globally in February 2026.

