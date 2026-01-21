H2SITE has launched H2SITE Norway AS, a new subsidiary based in Bergen, to enable the future of maritime hydrogen solutions. The company's presence in Norway reflects its intention to work closer to the maritime and offshore industry and to support the practical deployment of hydrogen-based solutions for vessel decarbonisation.

H2SITE Ammonia Cracking Solution

H2SITE is a Spanish scale-up company headquartered in Bilbao, where the core of its technology is designed and manufactured. From its industrial facility in Loiu (Bizkaia), H2SITE produces thousands of palladium-alloy membranes each year, which are integrated into membrane reactor systems enabling efficient conversion of hydrogen carriers back into hydrogen. In the case of ammonia, H2SITE has developed cracking systems capable of delivering high-purity hydrogen that can be supplied directly to fuel cells or blend in engines. This capability is particularly relevant for maritime and offshore applications, where operational reliability, system integration and fuel logistics are critical.

Norway represents a highly relevant environment for this technology. The country combines a strong maritime heritage with clear climate ambitions and a pragmatic, goal-oriented approach to innovation and first-of-a-kind projects. Norway is already assessing the use of ammonia onboard vessels in commercial operations. With a local presence, H2SITE aims to work directly with Norwegian shipowners, shipyards and technology partners to adapt its systems to real vessel profiles and operating conditions.

The decision to invest now is driven by risk management. H2SITE believes that the commercial and regulatory risks of delaying decarbonisation now outweigh the risks associated with adopting new technologies. Ammonia, when used as an energy carrier and combined with efficient conversion systems, offers a credible route towards zero-emissions vessels and long-term compliance rather than short-term mitigation.

H2SITE Norway AS has been established at a stage where the technology is already validated, and the focus has moved to product implementation. Since 2023, H2SITE has built and operated ammonia crackers for more than 6,000 hours, including extended continuous operation in relevant environments. Maritime-focused projects such as H2Ocean and APOLO have addressed integration with fuel cells and engines. In parallel, H2SITE is building MW-scale systems and has reached the manufacturing capacity required to support early commercial projects.

Achieving zero-emissions vessels across multiple segments remains challenging. Vessel types such as RoRo, bulk carriers, platform supply vessels and tankers face technical and operational barriers. While ammonia-to-power 4-stroke engines are approaching commercial readiness, challenges remain at low loads, including ammonia slip and the need for pilot fuel. Onboard cracking allows shipowners to benefit from liquid ammonia storage and established logistics while producing hydrogen that enhances combustion and enables the use of fuel cells for high-efficiency auxiliary power. Hybrid solutions, as well as full fuel-cell propulsion, provide practical pathways towards ammonia-fuelled zero-emissions vessels. Regulatory developments reinforce this direction. While global frameworks such as IMO regulations continue to evolve, FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System are already shaping investment decisions and will progressively tighten over time.

H2SITE Norway is positioned as a platform for collaboration. The next step is pilot and demonstration projects that allow systems to be integrated and operated under realistic conditions. The technology is proven; the priority now is implementation of the product and operational learning," said Tomás Crespo, Maritime Business Development Manager at H2SITE Norway. "We are looking to work with Norwegian shipowners and shipyards that want to take a measured, forward-looking approach to decarbonisation."

Looking ahead, the coming year will be about projects and execution deploying systems in real operating environments, gathering operational data and refining solutions in close cooperation with the Norwegian maritime industry. This strategic initiative highlights H2SITE's dedication to addressing one of the key challenges in maritime decarbonisation: enabling efficient and economically viable onboard hydrogen production. By making hydrogen available at sea for both propulsion and auxiliary power systems, we are actively supporting the transition toward a cleaner and more competitive future for the shipping industry.

