WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey to Unveil SEALCOIN Space-Based, Quantum-Resistant Crypto Transactions at Davos 2026

WISeKey to Unveil SEALCOIN Space-Based, Quantum-Resistant Crypto Transactions at Davos 2026

Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2026 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that during its Davos 2026 event which will be held on January 21, in cooperation with its subsidiaries, SEALCOIN and WISeSat.Space (WISeSat) will be unveiling a new class of crypto and machine-economy infrastructure where transactions, identity, and security enforcement extend beyond Earth into orbit.

Leveraging WISeSat's operational low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation, secured with hardware-rooted trust and post-quantum-ready cryptography, SEALCOIN platform enables blockchain-based transactions to be executed and enforced using space infrastructure rather than relying solely on terrestrial networks.

This unveiling builds on already executed satellite-based transaction capabilities and demonstrates how satellites are evolving from passive connectivity relays into active economic participants. Within the SEALCOIN ecosystem, satellites can securely store data, validate transaction outcomes, enforce access policies, and deliver encrypted payloads directly to authenticated devices on Earth.

By anchoring cryptographic identity and transaction enforcement in orbit, SEALCOIN platform provides a resilient execution layer for AI agents, IoT devices, and critical infrastructure systems operating in environments where terrestrial connectivity is limited, unreliable, or exposed to geopolitical and cyber risks.

Quantum-Resistant Signatures from Space: The Next Milestone

As the next phase of collaboration, WISeSat and SEALCOIN will integrate quantum-resistant cryptographic signatures generated directly onboard satellites. This capability will allow satellites to sign transactions and data using post-quantum algorithms at the hardware level, creating a world-first quantum-resistant signature issued from space.

The integration of quantum-resistant cryptographic signatures generated directly onboard satellites is designed to build on an already established world premiere in space-based blockchain execution, extending it into the post-quantum security domain. It addresses long-term threats such as harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks and reflects the reality that orbital systems must remain secure for years without the possibility of cryptographic retrofits.

Infrastructure for the Machine Economy

SEALCOIN is a transactional infrastructure for the machine economy, designed to operate across quantum-resistant semiconductors, satellites, and distributed ledgers.

The platform enables machines to authenticate, coordinate, and exchange value autonomously by combining:

-- Certified semiconductor security -- PKI-based digital identities -- Distributed ledger settlement -- Post-quantum-ready cryptographic foundations

This architecture allows value exchange to occur wherever machines operate, including in space, without dependence on centralized intermediaries.

QAIT Token and Network Access

The QAIT token is the native utility and payment instrument of the SEALCOIN network. It is used to authenticate machines, settle transactions, and coordinate economic activity across terrestrial and space-based systems.

While designed for machine-scale usage, QAIT remains accessible to participants seeking exposure to infrastructure-driven crypto networks anchored in real-world execution.

QAIT is planning its Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1 2026, with listings partnering with tier-one exchanges for the launch, aligning network economics with the rollout of operational space-based transaction capabilities.

Enterprise Adoption and Revenue-Driven Demand

SEALCOIN platform is built on an established base of industrial and institutional clients from the WISeKey Group and its subsidiaries who already deploy secure semiconductor, digital identity, IoT, and space infrastructure solutions at scale.

As these customers use SEALCOIN-enabled services for device authentication, data exchange, and space-to-ground transactions, the revenues generated from these services create direct transactional demand for QAIT. QAIT is used as the settlement and coordination token for paid services consumed by enterprises, infrastructure operators, and public-sector organizations.

This links QAIT demand to real service usage and contracted activity, grounding the token's utility in operational systems rather than speculative trading.

Davos 2026: A New Infrastructure Narrative

At Davos 2026, WISeKey will position SEALCOIN as a response to a structural shift underway in global technology markets. As semiconductors, space infrastructure, and quantum-resistant security converge, SEALCOIN represents a new category of crypto infrastructure designed for durability, sovereignty, and autonomous execution across Earth-and-space environments.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space is WISeKey Group's satellite subsidiary, operating low-Earth-orbit constellations designed for secure communication, cryptographic identity, and trusted transaction execution using hardware-rooted and post-quantum-ready security architectures.

About SEALCOIN

SEALCOIN is WISeKey Group's decentralized machine-economy transaction platform, enabling devices, satellites, and AI agents to authenticate, coordinate, and exchange value autonomously.

By anchoring trust, identity, and transaction enforcement in certified hardware and space infrastructure, SEALCOIN extends blockchain execution beyond software and into long-lived, security-critical environments. The platform was designed for the convergence of semiconductors, space systems, quantum-resistant security, and decentralized digital economies.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

