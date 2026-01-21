Kontent.ai Launches AI-Powered SEO and GEO Workflows to Cut Optimization Time by Up to 80% and Optimize Content for Search and Answer Visibility

Kontent.ai today announced the launch of new agentic SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) workflows following early results that show organizations reducing the time required to audit and optimize content performance by up to 80 percent while improving organic and answer engine reach without additional media spend.

BRNO, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / As content inventories grow into hundreds of thousands of items, search engine optimization (SEO) has become a significant operational cost. Manual audits, spreadsheet-driven updates, and disconnected tooling make it difficult for teams to keep content accurate, structured, and discoverable across both traditional search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms.

Kontent.ai's new agentic workflows are designed to change that cost and effort curve. Embedded directly within the CMS, autonomous agents continuously analyze content for missing or inconsistent metadata, unclear structure, outdated terminology, and weak internal linking. Instead of surfacing issues for manual follow-up, agents can recommend improvements or apply updates directly within Kontent.ai , reducing the need for repeated audits and manual rework.

In early use cases, a global organization managing more than 400,000 content items used these workflows to automate SEO metadata audits and implementation, cutting optimization time by up to 80 percent. When applied consistently across editorial workflows, teams saw measurable results including a 30 percent increase in organic impressions and expanded keyword coverage, without increasing paid media spending.

The same agent-driven approach supports Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping ensure content structures are clear enough for AI systems to interpret accurately as buyers increasingly rely on generative search and assistants earlier in discovery.

Unlike SEO tools applied after publishing, Kontent.ai embeds optimization directly into the content model, defining rules once and enforcing them everywhere. Agent-driven changes are validated against editorial governance, enabling teams to scale optimization without increasing operational complexity or risk.

"As SEO and AI-driven discovery converge, optimization can no longer rely on manual effort," said Ian Norton, VP Marketing at Kontent.ai. "By embedding agentic SEO and GEO directly into content operations, we help teams reduce cost, improve performance, and stay in control at scale."

The new agentic SEO and GEO workflows are available immediately as part of the Kontent.ai Agentic CMS platform.

About Kontent.ai

Kontent.ai helps the world's leading organizations create, govern, and deliver content with speed, confidence, and control.

AI-assisted automation runs continuously across content operations, helping teams identify anomalies, enforce standards, and optimize content at scale from the world's first Agentic CMS.

Used by organizations like Elanco, Zurich Insurance, Dentsu, and WebMD Ignite, Kontent.ai delivers measurable results: faster publishing, lower risk, and proven ROI of up to 320%.

Learn more at kontent.ai

