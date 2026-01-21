SoftWriters Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of LiAna Tschen and Strategic Role Expansions

New VP of Platform Operations hire and executive promotions accelerate innovation, operational excellence, and customer success for LTC pharmacy partners.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / SoftWriters, the leading provider of pharmacy management software for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies, today announced continued strategic investments to strengthen organizational depth and expand its platform and services. These investments are highlighted by the addition of LiAna Tschen as Vice President, Platform Operations, along with key leadership advancements that reinforce SoftWriters' commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer success.

LiAna Tschen joins SoftWriters with nearly two decades of direct LTC pharmacy leadership experience, most recently serving as Director of Clinical Informatics at Consonus Healthcare, where she spent the past five years guiding clinical and operational initiatives. In her new role, Tschen will bring a deeply informed operational perspective to platform execution and product roadmaps, helping ensure SoftWriters' solutions continue to evolve in alignment with the real-world needs of LTC pharmacies.

"I'm passionate about building systems that keep patients safe and support the people doing the pharmacy work every day," said Tschen. "I love solving complex problems, connecting dots across teams, and bringing clarity to the chaos that inevitably comes with change. I've admired SoftWriters for years as the gold standard in LTC pharmacy software, and I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's shaping the future of pharmacy. I can't wait to dive in and contribute to the meaningful, industry-defining work ahead."

In addition to Tschen's appointment, SoftWriters announced two leadership updates that further reflect its ongoing evolution from software vendor to strategic partner for LTC pharmacies.

Jackie Maitland has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer, where she will lead strategic initiatives focused on customer relationships, advocacy, and ensuring the voice of the customer directly shapes SoftWriters' strategy. Maitland has nearly 30 years of LTC pharmacy experience, including 12 years leading customer success at SoftWriters, and has been instrumental in building long-standing, trusted partnerships with clients across the industry.

Additionally, Danielle Greer, Vice President of Product, has assumed leadership of Alpha Labs, SoftWriters' AI-native innovation team. In this expanded role, Greer will intensify the company's efforts to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence across the LTC pharmacy value chain. Greer leverages 25 years of technology experience serving the LTC pharmacy industry, including three years leading product strategy at SoftWriters.

"At SoftWriters, our mission is to Empower LTC Pharmacy, Save Lives. We put our customer and their patients at the center of our decision making," said Scott Beatty, President and Chief Executive Officer of SoftWriters. "These leadership updates strengthen our ability to deliver innovation, reliability, and partnership for LTC pharmacies navigating increasing complexity. We're making important investments to build organizational depth and expand our platform and services. These investments reflect SoftWriters' evolution from software vendor to strategic partner, with intensified focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success."

Together, these leadership investments reinforce SoftWriters' long-term commitment to helping LTC pharmacies operate more efficiently, adapt to industry change, and continue delivering high-quality care to vulnerable patient populations.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions that are purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 750 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

