Matthew Lodge (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director) Elliot Francis Fielding (Finance Director)
Matthew Barry Le Cornu (Independent Non-Executive Director) Robert Hunter Mayfield (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Information technology
Roundhouse Digital Ltd. (the "Company" or "Roundhouse") is a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence ("AI") agent deployment infrastructure. Our business model combines active operational services in artificial intelligence with complementary strategic treasury management capabilities, positioning us as a comprehensive technology services provider.The Company operates as a hybrid business model combining an active operating business, in the technology space, primarily as an artificial intelligence service provider which will be the Company's primary revenue driver while also establishing an Ethereum denominated strategic treasury reserve. The Company has taken this dual approach to ensure that the Company's primary operations of being a technology company maintains its operational independence while optimising capital allocation for long-term value creation. The Company intends to achieve this by providing the
following services: AI infrastructure services, platform licensing, and consulting.
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited
Number of ordinary shares expected to be admitted: 249,647,721 Ordinary shares of no par value
Not including any ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to a retail offer of up to 12,500,000 ordinary shares
Circa. 49%
Not including any ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to a retail offer of up to 12,500,000 ordinary shares
Holder
Pre-Admission (%)
Expected Post-Admission (%)
Kaikalani Pte. Ltd.*
29.60%
26.32%**
Satsuma Technology Plc*
11.26%
10.01%**
Pioneer AI Foundry Inc*
7.43%
6.61%**
*Companies connected to Matthew Lodge, Director of Roundhouse
** Not including any ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to a retail offer of up to 12,500,000 ordinary shares
TBC
30 January 2026
https://www.roundhousedigital.ai/
14 January 2026
