The U.S. federal patent office rejected separate challenges from JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar and Mundra Solar to invalidate intellectual property that First Solar claims is fundamental to the manufacturing of crystalline silicon solar cells.From pv magazine USA The Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office denied three separate review applications seeking to invalidate patents related to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology held by Frist Solar. JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar sought to invalidate U.S. Patent No. 9,130,074 while Mundra Solar challenged U.S. Patent No. ...

