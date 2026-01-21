Oodle Car Finance announces a new partnership with NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, to streamline end-of-life admin

Oodle customers can now inform other UK service providers of a death via NotifyNOW's technology

NotifyNOW exclusively licensed by Phillips Cohen Associates partners with its first car finance firm

Leading bereavement notification service NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates (PCA), has forged a new partnership with Oodle Car Finance, which will simplify end-of-life administration for its customers.

Oodle, which was founded in 2016, focuses on making car finance easier for customers, dealers and brokers.

A car loan from Oodle helps customers fund their vehicle and spread the cost with monthly payments tailored to their income and circumstances. Oodle's quick decision-making process enables customers to move forward efficiently and produces strong customer outcomes.

From today, people handling the affairs of a customer who has passed away will be able to inform Oodle about a bereavement through the digital platform NotifyNOW, while also being offered the option to notify other service providers with one click.

Louise Schofield, Chief Operating Officer at Oodle, says: "At Oodle, we are committed to using technology not just to improve processes, but to make a real difference for our customers, especially during life's most difficult moments.

"Bereavement is an incredibly distressing time; we understand the emotional and administrative strain it brings. Partnering with NotifyNOW was a natural step in our digital transformation journey to remove unnecessary complexity.

"By integrating NotifyNOW's technology, we're streamlining the process of notifying multiple organisations, reducing stress and saving time for bereaved families. This partnership reflects our focus on operational excellence and customer care, helping people concentrate on what truly matters."

Oodle staff deal with up to 300 calls per year from those dealing with the estates of customers, with close case management provided by the company's bereavement teams afterwards.

Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO at Phillips Cohen Associates, says: "Oodle Car Finance is taking active steps to support bereaved customers and their families at a time when they need it most.

"We hope the NotifyNOW service offers some peace of mind to customers and other motor finance firms will follow Oodle's lead to enhance bereavement care across the sector."

When someone contacts Oodle to report the death of a customer, a link on their website will offer access to NotifyNOW. They will then be asked to upload customer details.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform over 2,000 companies, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies, in one go, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each individual company.

Phillips Cohen is the sole licensee of the NotifyNOW platform, which is owned by The Estate Registry.

About Oodle:

Founded in 2016, Oodle Car Finance focuses on making car finance easier for customers, dealers and brokers. Quick decisions and use of automation help introducers move applications forward efficiently, and jargon-free communication supports customer understanding and confidence. These approaches are designed to deliver strong customer outcomes with a focus on transparency, accessibility, and overall experience.

Oodle offers both Hire Purchase (HP) and Unsecured Personal Loan (UPL) products. Working closely with dealers and brokers across the UK, Oodle supports customers in finding finance that suits their needs and helps them get on the road with confidence.

About Phillips Cohen Associates:

Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd., built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd. delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions.

About The Estate Registry:

The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the USA, Canada and the UK. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.

