Oscillate Plc - Third Tranche of Pulsar Helium Inc. Shares received

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

21 January 2026

Third Tranche of Pulsar Helium Inc. Shares received

Further to the Company's announcement on 4 November 2025 that it would be divesting of 80% of its hydrogen assets to Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar") for a consideration of US$400,000 in Pulsar common shares, to be satisfied in five monthly tranches of US$80,000 each over a five-month period, the Company has now received the third tranche of Pulsar common shares.

The full announcement from Pulsar can be viewed here: https://pulsarhelium.com/investors/news/ .

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

