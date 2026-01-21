Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMZB | ISIN: GB00BJN5JS53 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
12.11.25 | 07:50
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCILLATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oscillate Plc - Third Tranche of Pulsar Helium Inc. Shares received

Oscillate Plc - Third Tranche of Pulsar Helium Inc. Shares received

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

21 January 2026

Third Tranche of Pulsar Helium Inc. Shares received

Further to the Company's announcement on 4 November 2025 that it would be divesting of 80% of its hydrogen assets to Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar") for a consideration of US$400,000 in Pulsar common shares, to be satisfied in five monthly tranches of US$80,000 each over a five-month period, the Company has now received the third tranche of Pulsar common shares.

The full announcement from Pulsar can be viewed here: https://pulsarhelium.com/investors/news/.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED.

Enquiries:

Oscillate Plc/Serval Resources

Company

Robin Birchall

+ 44 (0) 7711 313 019

robin.birchall@servalresources.com

IR

Cathy Malins

+44 (0) 7876 796 629

cathy.malins@servalresources.com

Tavistock Communications

PR

Charles Vivian

Eliza Logan

+44 (0) 20 7920 3150

AlbR Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

SP Angel

Broker

Richard Morrision

Charlie Bouverat

Devik Mehta

+44 (0) 20 3470 0470

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer.

By securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Serval will look to apply modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate, secure and develop prospective opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC, which is listed on the UK's AQSE Growth Market Exchange under the ticker AQSE: SRVL. The Company will officially change its name to Serval Resources upon moving up to AIM in 2026.

For further information, visit:

  • https://servalresources.com/
  • https://x.com/ServalResources
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.