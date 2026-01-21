Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: 955991 | ISIN: KR7012330007 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 08:12 Uhr
Hyundai Mobis Embeds 5G Wireless Telematics Technology for Autonomous and SDV Vehicles

- Hyundai Mobis has developed a telematics solution (MTCU) capable of 5G wireless communication, securing leadership in the global connectivity market

- The current 4G-based telematics market is evolving with 5G technology, enabling high-precision map services and remote control

- 5G solutions are also essential for SDV transformation, and the company aims to complete product development in the first half of this year

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 21st, Hyundai Mobis announced that it is developing a 5G wireless communication-based antenna-integrated telematics solution (MTCU) to strengthen its automotive electronics business in the mobility sector. MTCU (Multi-function Telematics Control Unit) is a telematics solution based on 5G communication. Telematics is a driver convenience technology that integrates information and communication technology into vehicles to provide functions such as driving route guidance, accident and theft detection, and remote control.

Hyundai Mobis CI

As the mobile communication generation transitions from 4G to 5G, market competition in the mobility sector is intensifying, particularly around the development of high-specification, multi-functional telematics products. Currently, most vehicle telematics functions worldwide operate on 4G mobile communication. Hyundai Mobis is also currently mass-producing and supplying 4G-based telematics products.

"To achieve rapid market entry in the next-generation connected car service sector, we will complete product development by the first half of this year and secure market leadership in the global market," said Jung Soo-Kyung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Automotive Electronics Business Unit at Hyundai Mobis.

The 5G-based next-generation telematics technology being developed by Hyundai Mobis is an advanced technology that global automakers are preparing for mass production applications to enhance connected car services. 5G-based telematics technology enables new services such as high-precision map services, remote control for autonomous driving, and ultra-high-definition streaming.

Currently, 4G-based communication only allows services like over-the-air (OTA) updates, car-to-home services (connecting vehicles to smart homes), and infotainment content streaming. This 5G-based control solution is also recognized as an essential technological capability required to respond to the shift towards Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

In particular, the solution being developed by Hyundai Mobis eliminates the need for externally protruding antennas, integrating antenna functionality into the built-in controller. This design offers the advantage of a sleeker vehicle appearance. Hyundai Mobis plans to enhance its competitiveness in securing orders in the global market by combining its existing capabilities in developing vehicle telematics systems and mass production experience with communication technology.

To secure this market-leading technology early, Hyundai Mobis is collaborating with various mobile communication modem (data transmission/reception and signal conversion devices) specialists, including Korea's AM.

Hyundai Mobis showcased the newly developed product at CES 2026 held in the US this month, promoting it to global customers to further expand orders.

Media Contact
Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com
Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-embeds-5g-wireless-telematics-technology-for-autonomous-and-sdv-vehicles-302666062.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
