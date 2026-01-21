The acquisition establishes LatticeFlow AI as the industry's first evidence-based AI governance solution, securely connecting on-prem AI discovery and evaluation with centralized governance operations

LatticeFlow AI, a Swiss deep-tech company leading evidence-based AI governance, today announced during the World Economic Forum (WEF) the acquisition of Dublin-based AI Sonar Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CloudSphere Ltd. AI Sonar's leading edge AI discovery platform allows enterprises and ISVs to detect shadow AI. AI Sonar's solution will continue to be offered under its brand name by LatticeFlow AI.

With this acquisition, LatticeFlow AI will introduce the industry's first end-to-end, evidence-based AI governance solution securely connecting on-prem AI discovery and evaluations with centralized SaaS governance operations, and covering GenAI, agentic and traditional AI systems.

As part of the acquisition, LatticeFlow AI assumes full ownership of AI Sonar's platform, intellectual property, and engineering operations, establishing Dublin as its third R&D office alongside Zurich, Switzerland and Sofia, Bulgaria. The AI Sonar engineering team will continue the development of this enterprise-grade AI discovery platform, with full integration into LatticeFlow AI's product roadmap. CloudSphere's former CTO, Paul Mansfield, will join LatticeFlow and lead the combined engineering group.

Establishing AI Discovery as a Critical Layer for Enterprise AI Governance

With this acquisition, LatticeFlow AI establishes AI discovery as a foundational capability for AI governance at scale, addressing the shift from a handful of AI deployments to hundreds of thousands. AI Sonar can automatically identify AI assets, maintaining a continuously updated enterprise AI catalogue, and linking each asset to the evidence generated through LatticeFlow AI's technical evaluations.

"AI governance cannot work without visibility," said Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO and Co-Founder of LatticeFlow AI. "This acquisition reinforces our leadership in evidence-based AI governance by making clear that AI governance is a technical discipline, much like cybersecurity, and must be embedded directly into the technology stack, not managed through paper checklists or dashboards. With AI Sonar, we can scan both on-prem and cloud environments to discover AI systems and govern them end-to-end, securely, privately, and at scale."

Why AI Discovery Matters Now

AI adoption is outpacing governance. As AI systems are rapidly embedded across enterprise applications, including by software vendors and through employee use, organizations are managing increasingly complex AI environments, often without a complete and continuously updated view of where AI systems are deployed or how they operate.

This growing lack of visibility creates material risk. Organizations struggle to maintain accountability, enforce consistent controls, and protect sensitive data. Security, compliance, and legal teams are left reacting to issues after deployment, rather than governing AI proactively as part of its lifecycle.

AI discovery addresses this challenge by establishing continuous visibility across the entire AI estate. By automatically identifying AI systems across on-prem and cloud environments, organizations gain a reliable, always-up-to-date inventory of their AI assets. This foundation enables consistent governance, risk, and compliance controls, and supports live, evidence-based assessments as AI systems evolve.

Advancing AI Governance. Done Right.

With this acquisition, LatticeFlow AI will extend its AI governance stack across the AI lifecycle, from AI discovery and cataloguing to technical risk assessments, evidence generation, and continuous monitoring, allowing:

Fully private and secure AI governance, connecting on-prem AI discovery and evaluations with centralized, SaaS governance operations.

Live AI portfolio discovery across cloud and on-prem AI systems.

End-to-end AI governance workflows, connecting discovery, governance frameworks, and deep technical controls.

Looking ahead, LatticeFlow AI will continue expanding AI governance capabilities aligned with enterprise security, and regulatory requirements, supporting organizations as AI adoption accelerates in scale and complexity.

About LatticeFlow AI

LatticeFlow AI sets a new standard in AI governance through deep technical assessments that enable evidence-based decisions and empower enterprises to accelerate AI adoption with confidence. As the creator of COMPL-AI, the world's first EU AI Act framework for Generative AI developed with ETH Zurich and INSAIT, the company combines Swiss precision with scientific rigor to operationalize AI governance built on evidence and trust.

