Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 21/01/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067299292 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 22/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised XS3239533840 -- derivatives Issuer Name: Holmes Master Issuer Plc Series 2026-1 Class A1 Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/ Debt and 2072; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3251494004 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Series 2026-1 Class A2 Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/ Debt and 2072; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3251494269 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Principality Building Society Regulated Series 1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 21/01/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3268856906 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 2.75% Covered Bonds due 21/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3273186083 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

