VIVA Bolivia and VOX Solutions Unleash True Signal, Pioneering the First Telco-Powered Performance Model

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a leading TelcoTech provider of advertising-technology and data monetization solutions, is proud to announce that VIVA Bolivia, one of the country's most innovative mobile network operators, has selected True Signal by VOX as its strategic platform for turning data into new advertising revenue streams.

This partnership highlights the continued relevance of SMS, emphasizing innovation rather than replacement, as the key to revitalizing its role in today's messaging ecosystem. It represents a pivotal market shift driven by Vox and Viva, aiming to reshape the way mobile operators monetize their networks on a global scale.

The launch fundamentally reframes SMS usage, introducing enhanced, rich-messaging capabilities - known as SMS+ - that transform standard alerts into high-impact performance units with near-universal reach, free from viewability, delivery, and brand-safety issues of traditional digital advertising channels. This opens a new, parallel monetization path for mobile operators through performance and affiliate revenue, while offering advertisers a powerful alternative focused on reaching real consumers at the right time, making advertising relevant while reducing mass marketing and spam.

By deploying True Signal platform, VIVA Bolivia will transform its first-party, consented telco data into actionable audience segments through proprietary AI models, enabling brands to run targeted, privacy-safe campaigns across channels including SMS+, RCS and app push.

Ryan Alvarez, CEO of VIVA Bolivia, welcomed yet another milestone in VIVA's journey towards transforming the future of mobile messaging: "This is not about selling more messages. It's about redefining what not only messaging can be but how to transform a Mobile Network Operator. The True Signal platform perfectly aligns with our vision of shifting VIVA from a Telco to a Techco by adding more performance and affiliate marketing revenue streams to our ecosystem. With great partners like VOX we continue to open entirely new revenue streams while preserving the trust our customers place in our network."

The platform's foundation is built on channel integrity and real first party consumer data. By implementing robust measures that eliminate fraudulent and unwanted traffic, True Signal restores consumer trust and advertiser confidence globally. This 'clean-channel-first' approach turns the messaging channel into a controlled, high-value media environment, leading to higher click-through rates and stronger conversion rates. Industry observers note that this approach may be what finally allows telcos to compete credibly with other business messaging and performance media platforms.

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO and Founder of VOX Solutions, shares his perspective on the industry's evolution: "As the market evolves toward more meaningful engagement, the focus is shifting to true signals, true intent, and true engagement, not volume alone. These concepts emphasise quality, trust, relevance. True Signal is designed as a privacy-first solution that supports relevant brand interactions in trusted, compliant environments."

By combining trusted data, AI intelligence, and secure communication channels, Vox Solutions unlocks new revenue streams and enables advertising experiences at scale. Looking forward, we remain committed to helping our partners protect their core assets, embrace innovation, and lead the next wave of growth in digital advertising.

VOX Solutions is a leading TelcoTech company dedicated to empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), carriers, aggregators, and enterprises worldwide by providing innovative solutions to effectively monetize their assets . We provide cutting-edge solutions that enable our partners to unlock new revenue streams by maximizing the value of their existing assets. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Advertising Technology (AdTech), advanced analytics, and seamless authentication, we help transform telecommunications businesses into high-performing, revenue-generating ecosystems.

VIVA (Nuevatel PCS de Bolivia S.A.) is a leading telecommunications company with more than 25 years of operations in Bolivia and recently expanded into Mexico. With nationwide coverage and a strong brand presence, VIVA provides mobile connectivity and digital services to its customers.

VIVA has entered a new phase of transformation focused on digital innovation, revenue optimization and long-term sustainability. Committed to innovation and quality of service, VIVA is evolving beyond traditional telecommunications by modernizing its network and expanding its digital capabilities. Through technology and connectivity, the company works to improve user experience, expand access to digital services, and contribute to inclusive digital development across Bolivia and Mexico.

