VEF AB: VEF Year-End Report 2025

Key events during the quarter

4Q25 NAV increased 7% QoQ, while FY25 NAV was up 23% YoY, ending 2025 at USD 433.8 mln. The positive quarterly NAV movement was mainly driven by the successful fundraise in our core portfolio holding Creditas (+18% QoQ).

Creditas had a very busy and positive quarter. Creditas closed its Series G equity funding round, raising USD 108 mln at a USD 3.3 bln valuation. They also closed the acquisition of Andbank Brazil and strengthened their leadership team with the appointment of Ricardo Forcano as CTO/COO

Creditas 3Q25 results showed robust and continued improving trends as loans grew 17% YoY alongside delivering record quarterly revenues of BRL 592 mln.

Net asset value

In USD, NAV equals 433.8 mln (YE24: 353.0), +7% QoQ and +23% FY25. NAV per share is USD 0.43 (YE24: 0.34), +7% QoQ and +26% FY25.

In SEK, NAV equals 3,992 mln (YE24: 3,882), +5% QoQ and +3% FY25. NAV per share is SEK 3.93 (YE24: 3.73), +5% QoQ and +5% FY25.

Cash position, including liquidity investments, was USD 15.9 mln (YE24: 12.8) at the end of 2025.

Financial result

Net result for 4Q25 was USD 28.0 mln (4Q24: -122.2).

Net result for FY25 was USD 85.4 mln (FY24: -89.9).

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2025

Net asset value (USD mln) 442.2 353.0 433.8

Net asset value (SEK mln) 4,441 3,882 3,992

Net asset value per share (USD) 0.42 0.34 0.43

Net asset value per share (SEK) 4.26 3.73 3.93

VEF AB (publ) share price (SEK) 1.84 2.21 2.22

Events after the end of the period

