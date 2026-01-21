Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VEF AB: VEF Year-End Report 2025

Key events during the quarter

  • 4Q25 NAV increased 7% QoQ, while FY25 NAV was up 23% YoY, ending 2025 at USD 433.8 mln. The positive quarterly NAV movement was mainly driven by the successful fundraise in our core portfolio holding Creditas (+18% QoQ).
  • Creditas had a very busy and positive quarter. Creditas closed its Series G equity funding round, raising USD 108 mln at a USD 3.3 bln valuation. They also closed the acquisition of Andbank Brazil and strengthened their leadership team with the appointment of Ricardo Forcano as CTO/COO
  • Creditas 3Q25 results showed robust and continued improving trends as loans grew 17% YoY alongside delivering record quarterly revenues of BRL 592 mln.

Net asset value

  • In USD, NAV equals 433.8 mln (YE24: 353.0), +7% QoQ and +23% FY25. NAV per share is USD 0.43 (YE24: 0.34), +7% QoQ and +26% FY25.
  • In SEK, NAV equals 3,992 mln (YE24: 3,882), +5% QoQ and +3% FY25. NAV per share is SEK 3.93 (YE24: 3.73), +5% QoQ and +5% FY25.
  • Cash position, including liquidity investments, was USD 15.9 mln (YE24: 12.8) at the end of 2025.

Financial result

  • Net result for 4Q25 was USD 28.0 mln (4Q24: -122.2).
  • Net result for FY25 was USD 85.4 mln (FY24: -89.9).

VEF CEO, Dave Nangle, comments:
Dec 31, 2023Dec 31, 2024Dec 31, 2025Net asset value (USD mln)442.2353.0433.8Net asset value (SEK mln)4,4413,8823,992Net asset value per share (USD)0.420.340.43Net asset value per share (SEK)4.263.733.93VEF AB (publ) share price (SEK)1.842.212.22

Events after the end of the period
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI08cb7cdf65044b2eb9b6f281c4b00386

To view the live interactive presentation in listen-only mode, please log on to:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38ndtxqs

For further information please contact:
Kim Ståhl, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50 or info@vef.vc

About Us
VEF AB (publ) is an investment company whose Common Shares are listed in Sweden. We invest in growth stage private fintech companies, take minority stakes and are active investors with board representation in our portfolio companies, always looking to back the best entrepreneurs in each market. We focus on scale emerging markets and invest across all areas of financial services inclusive of payments, credit, mobile money and wealth advisors. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market under the ticker VEFAB. For more information on VEF, please visit http://www.vef.vc.

This information is information that VEF AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-21 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
