Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Swedbank AB: Hans Eckerström leaves Swedbank's Board of Directors

20 January 2026

Hans Eckerström has notified that he is leaving his position as a member of Swedbank's Board of Directors to pursue other assignments.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Swedbank, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Hans Eckerström for his valuable contributions to the Board's work. We wish him the best of luck in his future assignments", says Göran Persson, Chairman of the Board of Swedbank.

Hans Eckerström has been a member of Swedbank's Board of Directors since 2020 and is leaving his position with immediate effect. Hans Eckerström has previously informed Swedbank's Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election.

Contact:

Charlotte Nilsson, Press Officer, tel: +4676 534 66 12, email: charlotte.nilsson@swedbank.se

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


