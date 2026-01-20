Swedbank AB: Hans Eckerström leaves Swedbank's Board of Directors

20 January 2026

Hans Eckerström has notified that he is leaving his position as a member of Swedbank's Board of Directors to pursue other assignments.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Swedbank, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Hans Eckerström for his valuable contributions to the Board's work. We wish him the best of luck in his future assignments", says Göran Persson, Chairman of the Board of Swedbank.

Hans Eckerström has been a member of Swedbank's Board of Directors since 2020 and is leaving his position with immediate effect. Hans Eckerström has previously informed Swedbank's Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election.

Contact:

Charlotte Nilsson, Press Officer, tel: +4676 534 66 12, email: charlotte.nilsson@swedbank.se

