Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) is thrilled to share a transformative update, advancing uplisting readiness with a preliminary Deloitte engagement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) ("Protext" "TXTM" or the "Company") is thrilled to share a transformative update that underscores its strategic execution, operational excellence, ESG leadership, and forward momentum, reinforcing shareholder confidence and highlighting the bright path ahead.

TXTM has entered a preliminary engagement with Deloitte, one of the world's top five accounting and advisory firms, regarding an independent valuation of the Company's enterprise, as part of its uplisting-readiness sequence-

The rationale: This valuation is designed not only to support uplisting, but also to demonstrate that TXTM's current stock price significantly undervalues the company's franchise value, including:

  • The monetization of its proprietary technology, including kettle & nano tech with highly bioavailable APIs
  • RWAs, tokenization, zero-waste circular economy initiatives, and carbon credit/tokenized ESG programs
  • The upside from IFRS vs GAAP recognition, including strategic LOIs and operational leverage

This step reinforces transparency, institutional credibility, and valuation clarity for investors, institutions, and current shareholders, highlighting the early entry opportunity.

Transformative Companies vs TXTM: The Opportunity

Many transformative companies trade well above their underlying valuations, reflecting market hype and expectation.

TXTM represents the opposite scenario:

  • Proven execution, regulatory compliance, and debt-free operations
  • Fixed, non-dilutive capital structure
  • No salaries, no dilution, no reverse splits
  • Highly innovative technology stack, monetization pipelines, and ESG initiatives

Herein lies the opportunity for investors: get in early on a proven, undervalued company, before broader market recognition.

Cautionary Note: Statements regarding uplisting, valuation outcomes, and market performance are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties described in TXTM's public filings.

Transformative Technology: Kettle & Nano Tech

TXTM's proprietary kettle and nano technology enables:

  • Highly bioavailable APIs, enhancing therapeutic efficacy
  • Integration into tokenization and RWA infrastructure
  • Alignment with zero-waste circular economy models, creating sustainable operational advantage
  • Carbon credit generation and tokenization, providing monetizable ESG value streams

This positions TXTM as a truly transformative company, blending operational innovation, ESG leadership, and financial scalability.

Capital & Leadership Discipline

TXTM's management demonstrates rare alignment and long-term ownership discipline:

  • No salaries taken since management takeover
  • No dilution by management or owners
  • No reverse splits
  • Management has purchased shares and never sold
  • Debt-free balance sheet
  • Fixed, transparent common share structure

Execution Delivered

Recent and ongoing milestones include:

  • Strategic LOI with TruLeaf, recognized under IFRS
  • Monetization initiatives: RWAs, API infrastructure, zero-waste circular economy, carbon credit/tokenized ESG programs
  • Global human capital and advisory leadership, including sovereign engagement with the Ambassador of Chad, with additional appointments forthcoming
  • Deployment of modernized website, IR suite, and web-push investor tools
  • Operational leverage + FX tailwinds, with Rand-denominated revenue moving from ~18.94 ? 16.31 ZAR/USD

Compliance & Financial Discipline

TXTM continues to operate above OTCID standards, including:

  • IFRS-compliant financial reporting
  • 2024 financials in progress, year-end April
  • PCAOB and SEC aligned audit processes
  • Active progression through EDGAR compliance frameworks
  • Regulatory posture consistent with uplisting and global exchange readiness

Disciplined Sequencing Toward Uplisting

The preliminary engagement with Deloitte reflects TXTM's careful, sequenced approach to uplisting readiness. Any formal valuation work will proceed subject to customary scope definitions and approvals.

TXTM is execution-first, capital-disciplined, ESG-driven, and innovation-led. No salaries. No dilution. No reverse splits. Not "if" Sequence. Opportunity. Transformation.

About Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM)

Protext Mobility is focused on the research, testing, and development of highly bioavailable, nanotechnology-based botanical formulations for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications. Through proprietary live plant extraction technologies, the company aims to advance plant-based therapeutics that address global wellness and health needs.

Investor & Media Contact:
Dylon Du Plooy - dylon@rsammd.co.za
Dr. J - exportintl@aol.com

IR Website: https://ir.protxtm.com/

Follow Us:
X: https://x.com/ProtextP

Forward-Looking Statements & Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding uplisting readiness, valuation outcomes, monetization initiatives, ESG programs, tokenization strategies, financial performance, operational leverage, and future market conditions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, regulatory developments, market conditions, accounting treatment, execution risks, and other factors disclosed in the Company's public filings. ProText Mobility, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Disclosure

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors should review the Company's filings with OTC Markets and other public disclosures before making any investment decisions.


