Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQ1Z | ISIN: US06417N1037 | Ticker-Symbol: BO8
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 10:57
39,710 Euro
-2,67 % -1,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OZK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OZK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,24039,74011:31
39,24039,75011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank OZK Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the "Bank") (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $171.9 million, a 3.5% decrease from $178.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year of 2025, net income available to common stockholders was $699.3 million, a 0.1% decrease from $700.3 million for the full year of 2024. Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $1.53, a 1.9% decrease from $1.56 for the fourth quarter of 2024. EPS for the full year of 2025 were a record $6.18, a 0.7% increase from $6.14 for the full year of 2024.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our 2025 net income available to common stockholders of $699.3 million almost equaled our record results of $700.3 million for 2024, and our 2025 EPS of $6.18 was a new record, improving on 2024's record $6.14. Our solid 2025 earnings were driven by $2.35 billion (7.8%) growth in loans and $2.34 billion (7.5%) growth in deposits resulting in record annual net interest income of $1.59 billion. Over the last three years, we have grown assets a cumulative 47% and produced record EPS each year. Our goal for 2026 is to produce another year of record EPS."

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS, FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONFERENCE CALL

In connection with this release, the Bank released its management comments on its quarterly and full year results and a financial supplement, which are available at the Bank's investor relations website-

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank's investor relations website, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in 265 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $40.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. For more information, visit ozk.com-

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website and are also available on the Bank's investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. Use this online form to receive automated email notifications for these materials.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank and its management may include certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "hopes," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes," - feels,- "continue" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements represent the Bank's current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, liquidity, net interest income, provision for credit losses, expenses, efficiency ratio, capital measures, strategy, deposits, assets, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond the Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.