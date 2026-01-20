Progress Software Corporation: Progress Software Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), a member of the Russell 2000 Index, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025, which ended on November 30, 2025. Progress is the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software.

The company's earnings release and a supplemental slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Events & Presentations link on the Progress Investor Relations webpage. Progress will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and outlook.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available using this link.

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live call.





About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

