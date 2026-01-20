Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884284 | ISIN: US7433121008 | Ticker-Symbol: PGR
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 10:26
35,200 Euro
+6,67 % +2,200
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40036,40011:30
35,40036,40011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Progress Software Corporation: Progress Software Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), a member of the Russell 2000 Index, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025, which ended on November 30, 2025. Progress is the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software.

The company's earnings release and a supplemental slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Events & Presentations link on the Progress Investor Relations webpage. Progress will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and outlook.

Conference Call Details

  • A live webcast of the call will be available using this link.
  • To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial in 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
  • An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live call.

About Progress Software
Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Michael Micciche Jeff Young
Progress Software Progress Software
+1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000
Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.